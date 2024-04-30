Bookmakers install Albury Gold Cup winner as favourite in Wagga feature

ALBURY Gold Cup winner Fawkner Park has been installed the favourite for Friday's feature at Murrumbidgee Turf Club.
The Annabel Neasham-trained galloper will be looking to become the first horse in 35 years to complete the Albury and Wagga Gold Cup double.
No horse has managed to achieve the feat since the Lee Freedman-trained Abstraction won both feature races back in 1989.
Fawkner Park is one of three Neasham representatives in the race with the talented horsewoman boasting a strong hand as she looks to win the race for the first time.
She is also the trainer of $11 chances, Spirit Ridge and King Frankel, both previously trained by Mark Newnham.
Spirit Ridge, part-owned by Murrumbidgee Turf Club treasurer Brett Bradley, is back for his third crack at the Wagga Gold Cup, should he start.
He finished second in 2021 and fourth in 2022.
Local hope Cliff House has been shown respect in the market, with TAB instaling him on the fourth line of betting at $8.00.
Second elect, Renaissance Woman, is also among the nominations for the group three Hawkesbury Gold Cup (1600m) on Saturday.
In a rarity, both of Chris Waller's representatives, are double figure chances with Pervade $10 and Political Debate $16 as he strives for his sixth win in the race.
Courtesy of TAB
$4.80 Fawkner Park
$6.00 Renaissance Woman
$7.50 Makram
$8.00 Cliff House
$8.50 Knights Order
$10 Pervade
$11 Spirit Ridge, King Frankel
$16 Political Debate
$19 Suizuro, Zouatica
$31 Taramansour
$34 Marsabit
$41 Piraeus, Victory At Omaha
$51 One Aye, Offspring
$61 Humanity, Cyborg
$101 Cognac
