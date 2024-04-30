The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Bookmakers install Albury Gold Cup winner as favourite in Wagga feature

MM
By Matt Malone
April 30 2024 - 5:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fawkner Park, with Tyler Schiller in the saddle, winning the Albury Gold Cup in March. Picture by The Border Mail
Fawkner Park, with Tyler Schiller in the saddle, winning the Albury Gold Cup in March. Picture by The Border Mail

ALBURY Gold Cup winner Fawkner Park has been installed the favourite for Friday's feature at Murrumbidgee Turf Club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.