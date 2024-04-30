Diesels remain hopeful of high profile recruits' involvement

Junee are still hopeful their biggest recruit from a busy off-season will have an impact for them.
After the first three rounds, and limited involvement in their pre-season hit outs, former Australian sevens captain Stu Dunbar is yet to line up for the Diesels in Group Nine this season.
A change of employment has left question marks over his availability however captain-coach Daniel Foley still expects to see Dunbar line up soon.
"Stu picked up a job coaching a rugby union side at a private school in Sydney but he's probably still going to have a game for us here and there," Foley said.
"He just won't be available every week for us."
Foley labelled him as a week-to-week prospect.
"He had his brother's wedding on last weekend so he wasn't going to be available anyway but I'll catch up with him and see what he's up to for this weekend," he said.
Dunbar is far from the only Junee player on the sidelines early in the season.
Hooker Joel Munro hyper-extended his elbow in round one but the ligament damage doesn't require surgery and it's hoped he will be back in the next two or three weeks.
Halfback Tim Crellin missed their win over Southcity after picking up sternum and groin issues playing in the curtain-raiser to the ANZAC Day clash between St George Illawarra and the Roosters while Tom Carroll was also out after breaking his hand in Junee's loss to Young.
Front rower Pat Guthrie is still a couple of months away after undergoing surgery on a syndesmosis issue from their last trial win but Foley hopes to have Cade Price (hamstring) and Damian Willis (suspension) back to take on Tumut this weekend.
Junee head to Twickenham on Saturday looking to back up their first win of the season.
The Diesels overcame an eight-point deficit at half-time to take a 28-20 win over Southcity at Laurie Daley Oval on Sunday.
With a stack of talent on the sidelines, and coming off losses to unbeaten outfits Temora and Young, Foley was pleased to get off the mark.
He feels it augurs well for the rest of the season.
"We've had seven or eight of our first grade squad out over the last two weeks so we've had to rely on our depth and I think we've proven we've got great depth this year to hopefully help us push into finals," he said.
Now he's looking to build some more momentum coming up against the premiers who have suffered three heavy losses to start the season.
"(Southcity) was a massive game for us as we've got Tumut and Brothers coming up, who are both sort of struggling a little bit," Foley said.
"It should be three wins in a row for us if we play to our potential."
