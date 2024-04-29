Griffith continues early dominance, but coach Lolotonga wants to see more

Griffith has continued their dominant start to the 2024 season with another massive win, this time over Ag College.
The travellers put on a 52-0 performance on Saturday afternoon, and coach Lama Lolotonga said he was pleased with their performance after a stressful start to the day.
"We had three or four girls, they rolled their car on the weekend on the way to the game," Lolotonga said.
"They're fine, but I think that put a bit of pressure on the girls.
"But we came in well with the juniors, they helped us and were really good."
Anticipating a tough game, he said the group know Ag College to be hard hitters on the field.
Despite the scoreline, Lolotonga said on-field the game felt much closer.
"It was a good win for the girls, they worked really hard for it," he said.
"They're a hard, really tough team, even the girls on the weekend said it was hard, the score doesn't reflect what happened on the field, I didn't expect that score."
Heading into the game after 72, 53, and 61-point wins, Griffith has proven they're not to be taken lightly this year.
With an influx of new players coming into the side, first gamer Jeni Robertson impressed the coach.
Playing at hooker, she took to the field like a pro.
"She's a mummy, we have a few mums like that that want to give it a go," he said.
"It can be tough for them, but they pull up pretty good, Jeni got my three points on the weekend.
"We have a few players coming from juniors as well that played really good, Amy Parker and Megan [Lonsdale] were good."
Despite their continued dominance, Lolotonga would like the side to tighten their defence before their next game.
Holding onto stamina physically, and mentally, will also be a focus over the next two weeks before their next game.
With new tackle height restrictions introduced this season, he said that as the game went on, the tackles were getting higher.
"We need to make sure that they're tackling good, the tackling this year has to be really low, so we have to keep working on it at training," he said.
"They're going good, but when they're getting tired the hands start to wrap up above the waist."
Four games into the season, and with a large squad, the side has adjusted well to the increase from 10s to 12s.
Hoping to see the competition move up to 15s soon, Lolotonga is pleased they're making steps towards playing at full capacity.
