All the photos as Wagga says 'No More' to gendered violence

A big crowd of people gathered in Wagga's Victory Memorial Gardens on Sunday to honour lives lost and to take a united stand in the fight against gendered violence.
The city's 'No More' Rally was one of many demonstrations held across the country at the weekend, and the huge turnout of women, men, children and even four-legged supporters under the April sun in Wagga sent a strong message - enough is enough.
Part of the rally included a Wagga Women's Health Centre-initiated display of white ribbons - one for each woman lost to domestic violence across Australia in the past five years.
The centre's director Johanna Elms had said prior to the event she wanted to shout and "make sure people hear us", and that's exactly what she did on Sunday.
For Mrs Elms, the action was about having a mainstream conversation that violence was not only a woman's issue, but one affecting everyone in the community.
