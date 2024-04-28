They got three goals in 15 minutes, but Henwood Park weren't clear yet

Playing-coach Jake Pleonegs has shown his side he means business this Pascoe Cup season, scoring a hat trick in the club's return to first grade soccer.
Ploenges put a best on field effort in, finding back of the net in the second, seventh, and 15th minute of their first round game against South Wagga.
Club junior Jesse Hart scored a fourth for the Hawks, but despite their goal-heavy first half, they were forced to defend hard in the second for an eventual 4-3 win.
Ploenges, who was announced as coach back in June last year, said the game was a long time coming.
"It's been a very long time," Ploenges said.
"I'm so sick of doing fitness, so it was good to be out kicking the ball again."
Admitting the side looks strong on paper, he said while pleased with the performance on Saturday night, he wants to see more from the side.
Still finding their rhythm as a team, Ploenges would like them to gel better as the season progresses.
Feeling South Wagga were unlucky to have not scored more, he felt his team didn't help themselves as well as they could have in the second half.
"We've had a few players that haven't been able to train and whatnot, so I'm still trying to work on gelling as a team and then we should come out pretty good, but it does look strong on paper with a few Wanderers boys, but we still need to work as a team," he said.
Several club juniors made their first grade debuts, including Jesse Hart and 15-year-old goal keeper Patrick Spain.
It's for players like them Ploenges said that made the club's return to first grade so important.
Both had impressed him during pre-season and the club's Riverina Cup campaign, earning their spots on the field.
"Jesse has been training mostly with ressies throughout the year, and then with Zach Pinney not being able to play round one he came in, and he's absolutely killed it.
"I'm pretty sure he's been playing Henwood Park since juniors, and just really played well.
"Patrick impressed us a lot in the Riveirna Cup game, he was in goals for us against Tolland and he was great then and we did try to line up Nathan Trinder, he's got a few years under his belt so he is playing fourth grade now, and young Patrick has been proving himself at training and I'm very confident to keep him in that position for the rest of the year."
Ploenges said having the young athletes around the side is hugely important for player and club development.
The relationship between them and older players has two way benefits, helping produce a well rounded squad.
It was the perfect start for the returning squad, and he hopes to see them continue to impress throughout the season.
"I mean coming from having no first grade last year to getting a first grade win straight up, you can't ask much more than that," Ploneges said.
Meanwhile across Rawlings Park, Tolland and Leeton United had a fiery start to their years.
Eight yellow cards were issued across the game, with the first coming in the second minute, and the last in the 88th.
Despite it, the reigning premiers secured a 5-2 win over the travellers.
Nicholas Tsipiras and Dawod Khalaf each had a brace, while Oscar Williams kicked a single.
The Wolves have had a strong pre-season, including a highly successful Riverina Cup campaign, where they are set to play Wagga City Wanderers in the final next week.
Incoming coach Ahmed Al-Rubie said ahead of the game he is looking to build for the club's future this season.
"The boys and coaching team have been brilliant during pre-season and we are all singing from the same hymn sheet. We are looking forward to discovering and showcasing our potential," he said.
Down in Griffith, Hanwood held nothing back in their first game of the year handing Wagga United a 3-0 loss.
Luca Valensisi opened scoring in the first half with a stellar individual effort, before Christian Dall'est put away two in the second to seal the win.
While across at Rawlings Park on Sunday, Lake Albert's new signings proved their weight in a 3-0 win over newcomers Yoogali FC.
Adam Raso, Beck Frostick, and Joshua Everingham secured a goal each to lock in the Sharks first win of the season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.