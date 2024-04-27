Magpies pass their toughest test yet to continue unbeaten start to the year

THE Rock-Yerong Creek continued their unbeaten start to their premiership defence with a spirited 11-point ANZAC Challenge win over Marrar on Saturday.
The Magpies passed their toughest test of the opening month of the Farrer League by outlasting the Bombers 9.13 (67) to 7.14 (56) at Langtry Oval.
The reigning premiers got out to a game-high lead of 22 points late in the second term and it should have been more given the Magpies' dominance of the game.
The visitors kicked 2.5 to 0.2 in a dominant second term and the 21-point half-time lead was generous to the Bombers.
But Marrar were not to be done with yet and kicked the first three goals of the third quarter to close within three points, before two pivotal goals from outside 50 inside a minute, to Aiden Ridley and Riley Budd, gave the Magpies breathing space again and a 16-point lead at the final change.
The Bombers, inspired by a four-goal second half from Kieran Emery, came again and peppered the goals in the final term only to get within a six points, before James Roberts kicked the sealer, his third goal, to get the Magpies home.
TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken was happy to come away with the win in the end.
"Any time you come here and get a win up on Marrar on their home ground, especially on a big occasion like today being ANZAC, it's just good how it's always a great battle and always goes right until the end," Aiken said.
"I'm disappointed in the way that we probably didn't take some opportunities early, which hopefully would have put us in a better position but if you don't take your opportunities and you leave the door open then Marrar were nearly good enough to get over the top of us and they had some shots late where they could have iced the game as well.
"If either side won it would have been fitting because it was a game of two halves."
It was the Budd brothers who did the damage for the Magpies.
Noah Budd was awarded the Shea-Pearce Medal for best-on-ground after a strong game in the ruck, while elder brother Riley produced a herculean performance on-ball.
The Roberts brothers, James and Don, did the damage on the scoreboard and kicked five of TRYC's nine goals between them, while Aiden Ridley controlled the play for the Magpies from half-back.
Cody Cool did a good job holding Emery goalless for a half, while Curtis Steele was influential for the Magpies in the first half.
Aiken knew full well that his team should led by more at half-time.
"One hundred per cent. There's no doubting that and anyone who would have come and watched the first half and then watched the second half, it was two totally different games of footy," he said.
"It's a credit to Marrar, they came out after three-quarter-time and we knew that they would do that but we sort of allowed it in a way.
"We didn't play to structures the way we want to play. We went away from what was working but that's footy I suppose, it goes in ebbs and flows. But it's all credit to them, they didn't allow us to play the way we played and we went away from it again.
"It's just something we've got to get right and get more consistent. We play like that for three quarters and we probably put the game to bed. But we didn't so it's a work in progress I guess."
Caleb Walker was Marrar's best for a second straight week. The teenager was impressive at full-back and did a good job in restricting Roberts to three goals.
Zach Walgers and Nick Molkentin tried hard throughout and had a big say in Marrar's fightback, while Lachlan O'Callaghan was good and Jake Brown could have had a big day but finished with 0.4.
It puts the Bombers at two wins and two losses after a tough first month, while the Magpies are cruising on top of the ladder with four wins from as many outings.
Aiken can't fault their start.
"I always reckon that your first six are your most important all year," he said.
"No one's playing your best footy, and you'd hope they wouldn't be but it can set you up, it can really set you up in the back end, especially if you have a few little injuries. Then it gives you the opportunity if you need to rest a few of the older boys like we have.
"It puts us in a strong position now to attack the next two weeks with Coly and North Wagga. We definitely we won't be taking them for granted and then we get a rest going into the bye and then we've got the next big two in CSU and East Wagga and that will be a big fortnight for us."
The Magpies' win locks up the ANZAC Challenge at seven wins apiece to both clubs since it's inception.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 3.2 5.7 7.10 9.13 (67)
Marrar Bombers 2.2 2.4 5.6 7.14 (56)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: J.Roberts 3, D.Roberts 2, R.Budd 1, T.Yates 1, M.Cummins 1, A.Ridley 1; Marrar Bombers: K.Emery 4, L.O'Callaghan 1, C.Gardner 1, B.Walker 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies: R.Budd, N.Budd, C.Cool, M.Cummins, A.Ridley, T.Yates; Marrar Bombers: C.Walker, Z.Walgers, N.Molkentin, K.Emery, L.O'Callaghan, J.Brown.
