High praise for Archibald as he enters exclusive group at Bushpigs

CHARLES Sturt University assistant coach Wayde Archibald will enter an exclusive group at the Bushpigs on Saturday.
Archibald will run out for his 100th first grade game at the Bushpigs when they host North Wagga in the round four Farrer League clash at Peter Hastie Oval.
Archibald will become the first player since Paul Anderson in 2011 to achieve the feat.
It's a rarity at CSU given the high percentage of university students that form the playing group.
CSU co-coach Travis Cohalan praised Archibald for his dedication to CSU across two stints at the club.
"I think it's just a fantastic achievement for anyone to be able to chalk up 100 senior games with CSU," Cohalan said.
"We're obviously a transient club and for him to be able to chalk up 100 games, he's been a mainstay of the group and the club for a long time now and really is I'd say a legend of the club and figurehead of the club so I think it's an amazing achievement.
"He's seen a lot on the field through his time there and it's a great achievement to be able to reach the figure."
Archibald arrived at CSU from Coolamon in 2012 and spent three years at the club. He then returned in 2019 after a stint back at home club Ungarie and hasn't left.
Cohalan said Archibald's leadership has been invaluable for the Bushpigs.
"He's been the assistant coach for the four years I've been at the club and I really enjoy from a personal level building a friendship and getting to know him but I also value his knowledge of the game, it's second to none and it's really underrated," he said.
"He's the type of guy who doesn't speak much but when he does speak, it has a profound impact on the group because everyone listens because it's common sense, he's seen a lot and experienced a lot.
"He's very highly-regarded around our club and he does a lot of really good mentoring and one-on-one work with the players that people wouldn't see because he's not the type of bloke that will stand up and rant and rave, or talk in front of the group that often but when he does feel the need to stand up in front of the group and make his point, his point is always 100 per cent correct and bang on."
On-field, the 39-year-old's presence around a young CSU group has helped considerably.
"In my four years there, I can assure you the boys definitely walk a lot taller when he's out on the field," Cohalan said.
"His maturity, his cool-headedness, his ability to play hard, tough but fair footy definitely inspires the younger players around him in our team."
CSU will look to continue their unbeaten start to the season when they host the Saints on Saturday.
North Wagga will be looking to bounce back after a 37-point loss to Temora last Saturday.
Cohalan said the Bushpigs certainly won't be underestimating North Wagga.
"Last year I thought they improved a hell of a lot from the first time to the second time we played them last year, they took some really big steps forward," he said.
"They've obviously recruited really well in the off-season, their first win of the year against Coleambally over there, that can't be underrated, it's never easy to go across there and beat Coleambally, it doesn't matter who you are so we certainly have utmost respect for them.
"If any team can comprehend and understand the dangers of and what young teams can achieve it's certainly us so we certainly respect them and expect them to be more than formidable (on Saturday)."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.