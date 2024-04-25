Youth representative teammate joins Ploenges in Henwood Park's return

After spending 2023 travelling Europe and watching some of the best soccer in the world, Jason Colombera is ready to return to the field.
Itching for the season to begin after a year off, Colombera arrives at Henwood Park from Boomers FC in Albury.
"I'm very inspired, especially with the Champions League coming up to a close, it's definitely getting to that spiky end of the season," said Colombera.
"I'm looking really forward to getting some results and some points on the board with the boys."
Moving into the Pascoe Cup this season, Colombera has signed on with the Hawks after reconnecting with childhood friend, and first grade coach, Jake Ploenges.
"I've known Jake for a while, since back in the younger days of playing Riverina rep, so I just messaged him to see if I come have a run," Colombera said.
"The whole team has been very warm and welcoming and, it's always a little bit intimidating I guess coming out to the ground and having a run, but the boys have been good, welcoming, and we all have the same philosophy in playing football and just keeping it simple, so I'm quite excited to be joining."
So eager to take the field, Colombera initially registered for the wrong club, but with his name now firmly attached to the Hawks, he's ready to take on the season.
As round one approaches, he feels there is a 'winning vibe' within the squad with good numbers at their pre-season sessions.
Returning from recess, Colombera said there is no pressure on the side to maintain a certain level of performance, which frees them to enjoy the game.
"There's no pressure on us because we're not sitting at the top of the table, it's just all about going in there and playing good football and obviously backing your mates, having that real good team camaraderie," he said.
"We've got a very good group of boys who are eager to put the hours in on and off the field, so that's reassuring."
With South Wagga on their fixture to begin the season Colombera is expecting a tough match.
His first time playing under lights, he's hoping the temperature hasn't dropped too much by kickoff.
