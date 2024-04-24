Man accused of threatening servo worker with bat before fleeing with cash

A man has been charged after he allegedly threatened a Wagga service station attendant with a bat before robbing the store of cash and fleeing earlier this week.
Police were called to the Ampol service station on Fitzmaurice Street about 5.45am on Tuesday.
According to police, the 25-year-old man working at the servo at the time was threatened with a bat, before the offender stole cash and fled.
The service station attendant was not physically injured.
Officers from the Riverina Police District responded and established a crime scene at the location.
Following investigations, officers visited a home on Mary Street in North Wagga about 12.30pm on Wednesday.
A 26-year-old man was arrested and taken to Wagga police station, where he was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon.
He was refused bail and was due to appear before Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.
The Fitzmaurice Street incident occurred just minutes after another armed robbery happened in Wagga's southern suburbs.
In that incident, which happened about 5.30am on Tuesday, an unidentified person threatened a worker at the Shell service station on Bourke Street in Tolland with a hammer before taking off with cash and cigarettes.
