Racing minister visits Turf Club to inspect site of proposed development

MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club's (MTC) chances of securing funding for their proposed multi-million dollar new stable complex were done no harm by a visit from the racing minister on Tuesday.
NSW racing minister David Harris, along with Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr, were given a tour of the MTC facilities by the club executive.
MTC president Geoff Harrison, vice-president Kevin Cross, treasurer Brett Bradley and chief executive Jason Ferrario met with Harris, before taking him on a tour of the proposed site of the stable complex.
Harris had already heard much about the Wagga project in his time as racing minister and was keen to learn more about the proposed development and inspect the site.
Harris was impressed by the amount of land available for the project, as well as the track and facilities at the MTC.
While funding continues to be the major obstacle for the project, MTC chief executive Jason Ferrario said the club jumped at the opportunity to host Harris on Tuesday.
"The Murrumbidgee Turf Club has, for more than seven years now, been looking at building stables at the MTC," Ferrario said.
"A lot of hard work has gone into this to make it come to fruition. As part of the process, the Murrumbidgee Turf Club was delighted to have a visit today from the racing minister, David Harris, who wanted to come to Wagga, learn more about the project and have a look at the site in person.
"Minister Harris was very impressed with what he seen and the vision that the MTC has for the stables and he acknowledges that it's a great training facility and the MTC is a very successful club.
"Moving forward, the MTC will continue to campaign to seek funding for the stables."
The stable project was first explored back in 2016, where the club eventually decided on the parcel of unutilised land on the club's north-eastern boundary as the location for the proposed development.
The club lodged a development application in 2019, which was approved a year later.
The project has been shovel ready for more than three years but has been overlooked for funding on multiple occasions.
The project was initially budgeted for about $6.8 million but the total cost is now expected to be considerably more.
The MTC just last month received $650,000 in funding for an upgrade in drainage to the Riverside circuit.
The club now believes it boasts a state of the art training facility but hopes to get the stable complex off the ground so there is room for more trainers to make the most of it.
Harris acknowledged the work done by the MTC had been proactive.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.