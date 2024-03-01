Murrumbidgee Turf Club receives $650,000 in funding for upgrade

MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club will receive a $650,000 upgrade of their Riverside track.
The funding was part of an announcement this week by Racing NSW, who will invest $20 million in country and provincial racetracks.
The $650,000 will be spent on sand slit drainage of the inner Riverside circuit.
Racing NSW general manager - industry and analysis Scott Kennedy hopes the upgrade will help with training and race meetings.
"Installation of slit drainage and sand grooving of the Riverside track will both help trainers using the track for grass gallops, as well as racing with the track used a small number of times during the year for race meetings," Kennedy said.
"Slit drainage and sand grooving of the Riverside track will help it cope better with wet weather and also during the winter."
Murrumbidgee Turf Club chief executive Jason Ferrario welcomed the funding.
"This is great news for the Murrumbidgee Turf Club," Ferrario said.
"As a club we are very appreciative of the $650,000 in funding from Racing NSW and the NSW Labor Government for sand slit drainage of the Riverside track.
"This will ensure that the Riverside track drainage is of the same standard as our course proper, which historically is one of the best draining racecourses in country Australia.
"As an example, in January of 2022 at our January 7 race meeting, we'd actually had a 121 mil of rainfall in the 48 hours leading up to 10.30am of the morning of the races and the meeting was still able to proceed.
"This slit drainage will therefore ensure that the Riverside track is very similar to our course proper."
Amongst the Racing NSW funding announcement was $9.5 million for construction of 80 new stables and supporting infrastructure at Goulburn.
The MTC has been shovel ready with their new stable project for almost three years. It was first raised back in 2016. They missed out in the NSW Government's $67 million country racing cash splash in 2021 and the project has missed out again.
Ferrario believes the upgrade of the Riverside circuit shapes as a step in the right direction.
"Moving forward it will allow the Riverside track to handle increased number of horses trained at the MTC in the future, future-proofing the track and having it ready for the stable project that the Murrumbidgee Turf Club has a vision for in the future," he said.
Ferrario said the club remains absolutely committed to the stable project.
"One hundred per cent. With these improvements, the Murrumbidgee Turf Club has been proactive in seeking new stables at the racetrack and will continue to pursue these stables to coincide with this upgrade of the track," he said.
No timeline has been discussed for works to begin on the drainage upgrade of the Riverside track.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.