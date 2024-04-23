Watering hole's makeover comes just in time for biggest day of the year

Renovations at the William Farrer Hotel have been completed just ahead of the popular watering hole's biggest day of the year.
Work has been under way at the pub over the past couple of weeks for a new beer garden and terrace area, playground and back bar.
While time was limited, hotel manager Gabrielle Clarke said she had full faith renovations would be completed in time for Anzac Day on Thursday.
"I had full faith in the boys, Matt Wise and Anthony Gow are amazing," she said.
The William Farrer Hotel hosts a mammoth Anzac Day event, drawing in people of all ages.
"It's the biggest day of the year," Miss Clarke said.
"We have Two Up starting at 12pm, we have a DJ and we have our new menu ready to go.
"It's always very big at the Farrer but obviously we have prepared for it to be even bigger."
With more space to enjoy staff are expecting an even bigger crowd on Thursday.
"Our back bar has been redone so it's a better design, it's allowed for more space in here and it's more practical," Miss Clarke said.
"We will still have the marquee out the back as well."
Miss Clarke said the hotel was in need of a makeover and it's new, family-friendly, more modern look has come as a positive change.
"It's a little bit emotional actually, because obviously as you know the pub was very dark and overdue for renovations and it's come up so quick and it's great to see," she said.
"There's a lot more natural light and it's open out to the beer garden."
The renovations also come ahead of Gold Cup and Mother's Day - both big events to mark in the calendar for May for the William Farrer Hotel.
