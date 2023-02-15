More details about the upgrades to Wagga's 'pub on the corner' have been revealed, with one major change on the way - a new look.
The William Farrer Hotel is in line for a $1.5 million refurbishment that could include improvements to flooring and signage, as well as the addition of a new children's play area and fully-refurbished bistro.
A development application for the works has been lodged with Wagga City Council and is currently on public exhibition. It also reveals the new-look 'Faz' will do away with the "tired" maroon and instead be painted a "light olive" colour.
Harvest Hotels director Fraser Haughton said the work to the facade is about bringing the pub back to a historical-style look and the "heritage-inspired" paint job is part of that plan.
"It has been that [maroon colour] for a long time, but it also wasn't that for a longtime before it," Mr Haughton said.
"The thinking for us is two-fold. One is to signify some change ... the second part of that is I enjoy bringing back some heritage elements of pubs when we renovate them."
The upgrades include a prominent sign on the parapet of the pub, another nod to historic pubs.
"It's a nod to yesteryear, we'll be cleaning up some things inside and celebrating the pub's history and the heritage colours are part of that," he said.
It's a small part of the bigger story- Harvest Hotels director Fraser Haughton
But Mr Haughton said the works to the facade were only a small part of the upgrade plans.
"It's a small part of the bigger story," he said.
"We're doing renovations to the pub to make the services, the facilities in there better. To be able to be enjoyed by families, to have a better beer garden, have a bigger, better bistro ... I hope locals enjoy the change."
It is hoped works can "kick off as soon as possible" if the DA is approved. Mr Haughton has previously told The Daily Advertiser similar upgrades are on the way for the Victoria Hotel in 2023.
