Development Application reveals fresh look for Wagga's William Farrer Hotel

By Conor Burke
Updated February 16 2023 - 12:08pm, first published February 15 2023 - 7:00pm
An artist's impression of what the exterior of the William Farrer Hotel will look like with light olive-coloured heritage paint instead of its current maroon. The facelift is part of an overall $1.5 million refurbishment plan. Picture supplied

More details about the upgrades to Wagga's 'pub on the corner' have been revealed, with one major change on the way - a new look.

