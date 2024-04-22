'We'd love to come back next year': Riverina Cup winners hope for expansion

Inaugural Riverina Cup winners Albury Hotspurs have called for more clubs to join the competition, in the hope it has a long history ahead.
The Hotspurs defeated Hanwood 11-2 in a dominating final performance at Rawlings Park.
Coach Brad Howard said his side are approaching their peak, already six rounds into the Albury-Wodonga season.
Upon learning that the competition would run for the first time this year, he said the club was quick to jump on board.
"I was looking for something to start pre-season, which it did, and it's tacked on over into our regular season," Howard said.
"We were looking to play other teams outside of our regular competition as well, I thought it was a great format and we'll be back next year."
Not only excited to play teams from outside of their association, Howard said the Cup was a huge benefit to their regular season preparations.
Howard would like to see the competition expand to 12 women's sides, and encouraged fellow Albury Wodonga Football Association clubs to participate.
"We were the only ones from Albury Wodonga Football Association in men's or women's so hopefully we can get some men involved and some more women's teams from this competition involved," he said.
"I think it's a good format, it gives you an opportunity to play other clubs outside of your association, which is always a good way to test yourself.
"This season probably proved the Albury competition is a little bit stronger but we'd love to come back next year and test ourselves again."
Acknowledging player availability and player injury impacting the Hanwood side, Howard was blown away with the performance his side put on.
"We've got a very strong team at the moment, they've been together, training and playing since early November, so we've been up and about for quite some time," he said.
"Hanwood is just about to start their season, and that was reflective in the score also."
Elisha Wild and, and former Wagga City Wanderer, Daisy Tuksar were standouts for the Albury side.
Wild secured herself an outstanding five goals, with Tuksar also finding the back of the net.
"Elisha was excellent, she kicked five goals, and Daisy really controlled and provided a lot of energy," Howard said.
"She's a bit of a big game player, so she was great."
