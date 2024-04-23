Collingullie-Wagga co-coach unsure of when star duo might return

Collingullie-Wagga co-coach Nick Perryman is unsure of the return date of two of the Demons established stars.
The Demons opened their season in dominant fashion on Saturday as they claimed a 61-point win over Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, however they were without a couple of their stars.
Brothers Jayden and Matt Klemke both were both on the sidelines during the win against the Goannas and Perryman conceded there was no locked in date for their returns.
"We're unsure still with both of them," Perryman said.
"With Matty it could be a week or it could be a couple, we're not quite sure.
"He'll train this week and then Jaydo is still probably three to four away."
The Demons overcame their absence to post a strong victory in their first game of the season as Ed Perryman ran riot across half back while Sam Stening and Nate Mooney combined for nine goals.
The trio weren't the only ones who impressed Perryman who believed they had a number of strong performers across the ground.
"I thought Sam Durnan was really good," he said.
"Blake Holloway and Jake Thorpe were good in their first game for the club, then Stevey Jolliffe I thought it was one of his best games for the footy club."
Despite the strong win, Perryman admitted there were quite a few areas the Demons would look to improve on ahead of their clash against Coolamon on Sunday.
"Probably just our organisation really around the contest and behind the ball," he said.
"We just need a bit more game time working with each other to allow some of the new blokes to get familiar with playing with each other.
"I think in every area we could improve a fair bit and we'll try and do that."
Fellow co-coach Shane Lenon shared Perryman's thoughts and believed his side definitely had a fair bit of improvement left in them.
"Obviously it's our first game and we were a little bit rusty in a few areas," Lenon said.
"We probably missed six to eight goals that we should've kicked, we'll work on that we weren't 100 per cent organised how we wanted to be at times.
"But it's our first game and we hadn't played for a month, we had a trial game on the sixth and it fell through.
"We've done the work and we were fit and we've got a group of blokes that done a power of work on the track.
"We didn't think the lack of match practice was going to be the reason we were going to get beat."
