Tears of joy as young shearer's determination makes dream come true

An annual Wagga event is making dreams come true for regional shearers, with some of the Riverina's own making the Wales Speed Shear Sport team for 2024.
The Wagga Speed Shear was held on Saturday, drawing in shearers from all over Australia and New Zealand to compete across five categories.
Wagga Speed Shear Sport organiser Atareta Te Kanawa-Semenoff said there were 64 competitors in the Opens alone and about 150 across the five categories.
"It was unreal, it was beautiful," she said.
"Just the atmosphere of having the calibre of shearers that we had but international titles and world record holders under the one roof was daunting in one way but just special.
"It's special that they came such a long way to be a part of our event.
"I couldn't even express my gratitude.
"I hope everyone who came enjoyed it and saw a bit of what speed shear sport is to us."
The winners will go on to compete as part of the Wales team, with some Riverina shearers among them.
Jack Fagan, the son of Sir David Fagan - a well known New Zealand sheep shearer, claimed first place for opens with a time of 21 seconds, taking home the top cash prize of $12,000.
Female shearer Makayla Hall took out first place in the newest category, I Am Woman, and will join the Wales team.
Junee's Bailey O'Rafferty and Chad Marshall will also be part of the Wales Team.
"I'm so happy for them," Ms Te Kanawa-Semenoff said.
"Anyone can make their dreams come true.
"Mikayla Hall, a young, beautiful, bubbly shearer girl would never have dreamed she would be going to Wales and she is.
"She came up to me on the night and was crying. She couldn't believe it.
"It was just a highlight for her.
"It's those sort of things ... those are the reasons that make it all worth it."
