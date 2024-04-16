'Like running a marathon': Shearers prepare to go head-to-head

For the first time, a women's-only category at the annual Wagga Speed Shear Sport event will see some of the world's best female shearers go head-to-head.
It will be the third time the speed shear is held, drawing in 200 competitors from all over Australia and the globe including 10 world record holders.
Among them is New Zealand shearer Sacha Bond, who this year became the first person in 40 years to hold world nine hour strong wool ewe and lamb shearing records simultaneously.
Wagga Speed Shear Sport organiser Atareta Te Kanawa-Semenoff said Bond, who is set to compete in the new category addition 'I Am Woman' and the Opens category, comes to the event every year.
"She's would be a scary competitor to be up against," she said.
This year Bond will be presented with two world record certificates, but it's not the only exciting addition to the event.
"We're hosting the team from Wales - so they will get to Wagga on Thursday," Ms Te Kanawa-Semenoff said.
"We're doing an I Am Woman competition this year and the winner will go into the Wales team."
The opens winner will also get a spot on the Wales team to compete in July.
A female shearer herself, Ms Te Kanawa-Semenoff said the times are changing in the world of shearing and for the better.
"You hardly saw women when I first started, I think there were two or three who I really admired and that got me wanting to shear," she said.
"I think it's just time now where it has become more normal to have women shearing and I want to encourage them more to have confidence."
Overall, the event is a celebration of the industry whilst promoting it.
"It's about promoting the industry, promoting it as a sport and what it takes to achieve what they achieve and to also show them there's more available for their futures," Ms Te Kanawa-Semenoff said.
"It is also making it aware that we celebrate the athleticism within that industry.
"Doing one day of shearing is like running a marathon, it's unbelievable."
Like in previous years, the top cash prize for the opens winner is $12,000, with varying cash prizes for the winners of the other five categories.
With just days left until the event unfolds Ms Te Kanawa-Semenoff said spots are filling up quickly.
"It's the world's biggest speed shear," she said.
"We've just about hit capacity, which is 200."
Those wanting to enjoy the spectacle are invited to attend, with a $2 gate entry fee.
There will be food stalls, a hair braiding booth and jumping castles.
The speed shear will kick off from 8am on Saturday, April 20 with registrations at the Wagga Showgrounds.
