Premiership player returns to Collingullie-Wagga on eve of season-opener

Collingullie-Wagga has received a boost on the eve of their season-opener as they welcome premiership player Blake Harper back to the Demons for their upcoming campaign.
Harper was a premiership player for the Demons in 2018 and he last donned the red and white guernsey in 2022 where he finished equal runner-up in their best and fairest count.
Harper has been rushed into the Demons side to face Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes at Crossroads Oval on Saturday and he said there were a few key reasons why he made the decision to return to the club.
"It's been something that I've been talking closely about to Sparks (Shane Lenon) and Nick (Perryman)," Harper said.
"It's something that I definitely wanted to do and even through cricket season I had plans of trying to play a few games.
"But there's some massive reasons, obviously the main reason is Noah (Harper) and getting to play with Noah is probably the main factor behind it all.
"I have played a few games with him but it was just when he was starting out, so getting to play with him now when he's playing some good footy and he's a lot more confident that's probably going to be the most special thing.
"That's what is driving me to make the effort, but then also just the club in general.
"I can't fault the club and I love the club, there's a reason why I want to play there.
"It's such a great club and I can't fault them and they've been great to me ever since I started.
"It's a great club and I get to play with Noah, it's also very exciting having Sparks come across and coach.
"Not much needs to be said there, he's such an experienced coach and he's had lots of success.
"Getting to play underneath him will be great, I wasn't at the club when he was coaching there years back.
"But to get to play underneath him is something that I've really wanted to do and it's finally going to happen.
"I'm very excited."
Harper is a welcome addition to an already strong Demons list and co-coach Nick Perryman agreed it was great to have him back at the club.
"Yeah absolutely," Perryman said.
"Blake has obviously played a fair bit of footy with us, he's a premiership player and he's played through from the 17's.
"There was an opportunity that arose for him to come and play and we look forward to welcoming him back to the club.
"I can't wait to see him have a go on Saturday."
Harper has been residing in Sydney since his departure from the Demons at the end of the 2022 season.
Perryman confirmed that for the time being he will be commuting from the Harbour City for games and admitted they didn't have a rough estimate on how many games he might play this season.
"Not yet, we're just playing it week by week," he said.
"He'll be able to play some games, hopefully as many games as he can.
"He'll miss a few games for various reasons, but we are looking forward to watching him go this weekend."
After a bye in round one, the Demons will open their season against an in-form Goannas' side that currently sits on top of the Riverina League ladder.
Perryman said he was looking forward to the clash against MCUE and believed it would be a tough challenge for his side.
"Yeah I can't wait it should be a great contest," he said.
"They've obviously been in red hot form, they've had a great pre-season and two really good wins.
"It's going to be a massive challenge for us and I can't wait to see how the boys go."
The Goannas have made two changes to their side that defeated Griffith last weekend with Dean Lord and Will Seymour returning for the clash at Crossroads Oval.
Sam Schiller and Charlie Harper are the two omissions for MCUE.
