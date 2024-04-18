Man to fight drug, alcohol charges after arrest at former Riverina pub

A Riverina man will fight drug and alcohol charges laid after his arrest at a former pub.
Temora man Goran Krstic, 54, has pleaded not guilty to counts of supplying more than an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug, recklessly dealing with more than $5000 being the proceeds of crime and selling liquor without a licence.
Krstic was charged as part of Strike Force Guginya, which was established in June 2023 to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs in Temora.
Officers attached to the NSW Police Southern Region Enforcement Squad, with assistance from the dog squad and Riverina Police District searched a licensed premises, which no longer operates, on Hoskins Street in Temora on January 30.
Police said methamphetamine and cash was seized at the scene.
Officers arrested Krstic and took him to Temora police station, where he was charged over the alleged offences and released on bail.
Krstic made no appearance in Temora Local Court on Wednesday, but his lawyer wrote to Magistrate Don McLennan and pleas of not guilty were entered to all three alleged offences.
The matter was adjourned to June 19.
