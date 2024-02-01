Dog squads called in to search Riverina homes, trio arrested

Three people have been charged and police have issued a warning after a strike force crackdown on prohibited drug supply in the Riverina.
Strike Force Guginya was established in June 2023 to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs in Temora.
About 10.30am on Wednesday, January 31, officers from the NSW Police Southern Region Enforcement Squad, with assistance from the dog squad, raided a home on Deakin Avenue in the Wagga suburb of Lloyd.
During the search police said cannabis, methamphetamine, prescription medication, MDMA and steroids were found.
Electronic devices were also seized for forensic examination.
A 33-year-old-man and 35-year-old woman were arrested a short time later and taken to Wagga police station.
The man was charged with eight counts of supplying a prohibited drug, two counts of possessing a prohibited drug and one count of supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis.
The woman was charged with 32 counts of supplying a prohibited drug and two counts of supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis.
About 2pm on Tuesday, January 30, investigators raided a licensed premises, which no longer operates, on Hoskins Street in Temora.
Police said methamphetamine and cash was found at the location and seized for forensic examination.
A 53-year-old man was arrested at the location and taken to Temora police station.
He was charged with supplying a prohibited drug and selling liquor without a licence.
Detective Superintendent Tim Beattie said the arrests should send a warning to anyone engaged in the distribution of drugs.
"NSW Police has significant resources and it's only a matter of time before they come on our radar and no matter how safe they think they are, we will become aware of them," Superintendent Beattie said.
The officer said information provided to police by members of the Temora community was pivotal in the strike force being formed to investigate drug supply.
"A lot of work in the background is taking place," Superintendent Beattie said.
"Can I commend the community, in Temora particularly, for coming forward and bringing this information to us - it is the information we are able to act upon."
The 33-year-old man was bail refused and faced Wagga Local Court on Thursday.
He was granted conditional bail and will return to court on February 14.
The 35-year-old woman was also refused bail and appeared in Wagga Local Court on Thursday.
She was again refused bail to will appear before the same court on February 12.
The 53-year-old man was granted bail to appear at Temora Local Court on Wednesday, February 21.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.