A crucial, bizarre family: uni club gives students more than just teammates

Community sport clubs across the country act as meeting places for families, friends, and communities.
Through the ups and downs of life, people turn to their clubs for support, joy, and escape.
So it's no wonder that when young people arrive in Wagga, often to pursue further education, one of their first sporting touch points is Charles Sturt University Football Netball Club.
The Bushpigs and Bushsows welcome players from across the country, often on a three year rotation, and have become a key part of many students university experience.
When Liesel Park arrived in Wagga from Victoria to study veterinarian sciences, escaping onto the netball court and football field was an important part of her transition into a new life.
Reflecting on her own experience arriving in Wagga and deciding to play sport, Park said the Bushsows have had a lasting impact on her.
"It's a wonderful club and it's definitely played a special part of my journey throughout uni, it's a bit of a home away from home," Park said.
"Everyone's from far away, there's not really parents around, we all have to support each other."
With no junior club, and the parents that come with that, to support the players, they are forced to be very self reliant.
Their club president is in her mid-20s, there's no grandma to cook the canteen treats, and these young people have built a club that gives their players as much as they give it.
"It's super bizarre, I think there's a real work ethic involved," she said.
"We set everything up, we're on canteen, there's no mums to cook slices for us, everything that you see is like a product of 20-something-year-olds.
"It's such a bizarre thing to think the club is run by such a young group of people, you just don't see that when you go to all the other clubs.
"It's hard work that's put in by the club members, I think you get out what you put in and it's crucial to enjoy the uni experience to get involved in stuff."
Now in her second year out of university, wanting to support new arrivals and help them have a positive university experience brought Park back into the club after taking last season off.
Still involved from the sidelines last year, Park believes that students need to give themselves permission to pursue the things they enjoy while studying.
"It's crucial," Park said.
"I spoke to some first year vets at one of their dinners and it was one of my main recommendations, was get involved in something that you like to do, get involved with a club.
"It's super crucial, it helps you make connections outside of your uni course and meet a big range of people."
But it's not just new students that help the club thrive.
With plenty of non-students still involved with their netball and football programs, Park said she wants to help the club thrive for the next generation of students to come.
"For a university club I'm quite old, so I think having that idea that I want everyone else to have a great university experience, like I did, and enjoy the club is part of the drawing card.
"You just keep coming back, keep getting involved, you want to see the club's future continue.
"It's great, it's a bit social, gets you out of your own head, out there talking to other people and not caught up in just working or studying."
Returning to the court Saturday with her beloved Bushsows, Park is feeling happy with how the side has come together.
Entering round three after a round two bye, and an abandoned game in round one, she doesn't feel that the disjointed start will impact the team too much.
In fact, it's part and parcel of being a university-based club.
"We're pretty used to having a slow start, it's usually the way with uni clubs," Park said.
"It's a pretty standard CSU style that we have a slow start and now it's uni holidays so everyone's gone home again, so getting those trainings can be a bit tricky, but that's usually the way for us, we start slow and hopefully finish stronger."
CSU host Northern Jets this Saturday in round three of the Farrer League in their first home game of the 2024 season.
North Wagga v Temora at McPherson Oval
The Rock-Yerong Creek v Barellan at The Rock Recreation Ground
Charles Sturt University v Northern Jets at Peter Hastie Oval
East Wagga-Kooringal v Marrar at Gumly Oval
BYE: Coleambally
