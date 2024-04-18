The Daily Advertiser
Eagle back playing first grade after over 15-year break from senior footy

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 18 2024 - 6:40pm
Lenny Lyons is back playing first grade for Narrandera after more than a 15-year absence from senior footy. Picture by Mark Carroll
Narrandera ruck-forward Lenny Lyons played his first senior game for the Eagles in over 15 years on Saturday as they defeated Leeton-Whitton by 37 points.

