Talented Marrar teenager set for extended period on the sidelines

MARRAR are preparing to be without talented teenager Matt Rynehart for a significant portion of the season due to injury.
Rynehart was found to have a fractured eye socket, an injury he sustained during the third quarter of last Saturday's loss to Northern Jets at Ardlethan Sportsground.
Rynehart marked in the middle of the ground late in the third term but was met with a marginally late spoiling attempt, that was judged in the marking contest by the umpires at the time.
The extent of Rynehart's injury was not realised until Sunday and he is now awaiting an appointment with a specialist.
Marrar coach Cal Gardner was disappointed for Rynehart.
"At the moment he's just waiting to get an appointment with the specialist in Canberra. Until that happens we won't know how long he'll be on the sidelines for," Gardner said.
"You would presume it's going to be a lengthy amount of time given that it is the eye socket, which is unfortunate because he's had a really strong pre-season.
"I'm sure he will bounce back in the second half of the season."
Rynehart was one of a few wounded Bombers after the loss to the Jets but it appears he is the only player likely to miss Saturday's showdown with East Wagga-Kooringal.
Gardner expects Billy Toy (hip), Connor Willis (back) and Coby Bourke (ankle) should be right to go.
"Billy's was just a cork, he's looked after it and he's likely to play," Gardner said.
"Connor's is a cork as well. He's sore but should be likely to play as well.
"Coby got an ankle that he has ongoing issues with. He did some running (Tuesday) night and took it easy. I'm hopeful he does a full session (Thursday) night.
"I'm hoping all those three get up and Matty will be on the sidelines for a while. It's unfortunate about Matty and it was looking a lot worse for a few other players at the end of last week's game so some positive news there with those boys."
Gardner is looking forward to seeing what response he gets from his group after they conceded eight of the last nine goals to lose to the Jets by seven points last Saturday.
He believes it is a great time to take on the undefeated Hawks.
"They've obviously had a big off-season and then put in a couple of good performances to start off so we're looking forward to getting over there on their home deck," Gardner said.
"I said to the boys on Tuesday that I'm really looking forward to this week and seeing how we respond after last week.
"It was a big mental lapse, which ended up costing us the game and you can't afford to switch off when you're up against a young side on their home deck."
The Bombers will also be without the unavailable Josh O'Callaghan on Saturday but Matt Deer is available to return.
