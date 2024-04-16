Clubs recognise top talents at best and fairest counts across the region

With the Southern NSW Women's League premiers crowned and women's football wrapped up for another season, clubs have started to celebrate their on-field success.
Presentation season is in full swing, and clubs across the region have named their best performing players.
At both Collingullie-Wagga and Turvey Park, it was players in their first year at the clubs that were voted best and fairest.
Forward Jesse Goldski was named best for the Demons, after joining the club through defence connections.
Pleased with her first performance for the club, she felt by the end of the season she was playing some of her best football.
Kicking an impressive 12 goals from her seven games, including a five goal haul against Northern Jets in round eight, she was a key pickup for the club this season.
"It was a nice surprise [to win]," Goldski said.
"I'd like to say that I back myself, I played well over the season but was still surprised to come out on top and win best and fairest, so I really appreciate that from the club and everyone involved in it.
"I was pretty happy with the way I played in the first couple of games, just finding my feet again but I think towards the end I was playing some of my best football, I just really enjoyed being back out on the field again."
Beginning at a new club comes with its own challenges, but Goldski said she felt at home from her first run.
"Rocking up I was like, I don't really know anyone here, just the one person, but after the first training session I got to know all the girls and they made me feel really welcome and the coach (Dane Fuller) as well," she said.
"It was good and I just wanted to play well and perform well."
Across at Turvey Park, it was co-captain Mikelli Garratt that topped the vote count, pipping her right hand woman Jessica Wendt at the post.
The high level player arrived in Wagga ahead of the season start and was eager to get out on field.
Grateful for the recognition to end the season, she said that best and fairest is always a hard one to pick.
"I don't think you ever go into it expecting, you just never know," Garratt said.
"It's such a funny thing best and fairest, you can think you had an amazing game and then not get votes and then think you had a terrible game and when you walk off the field people say, wow, that was the best game you've played all year, so I don't think you ever go in expecting it, but it is an honour and a privilege."
Thrilled with her choice of club, Garratt said she is already looking forward to returning to the field next season.
Dropping from finals in week one this year, if the team can be consistent in their performances next season, she believes they'll be able to compete with the best.
"We really showed some talent, but I think it's just about being able to walk out on the field every single game and bring that same intensity and that same eagerness to win," she said.
Co-captain Wendt was Garratt's runner up, and she couldn't be more grateful for her support this season.
"I couldn't be happy to be there with Jess, she is just the most amazing person and she was always there to help me with any questions I had being new to the club, she's just so welcoming, and lovely, and I wouldn't want to do it with anyone else," Garratt said.
Talented cricketer and experienced footballer Lucy McKelvie-Hill topped Marrar's vote count, beating high schooler Svannah Goode by just one vote.
The Bombers co-captain impressed voters in her five games this season, while also appearing in AFL Canberra's under 22s side this summer.
Returning to Temora after playing in Queensland last winter, Darcie Manning wrapped up the Kangaroo's top award.
The talented player has already returned north, playing for Moreton Bay.
Inaugural Northern Jets captain Casey Willis served her club well this year, earning herself a new trophy.
Travelling from Barellan to play, the Victorian was an essential leader for the Jets during their first year in the competition.
Fellow inaugural captain, Tamika Rourke secured Leeton-Whitton's first best and fairest award.
Working her way through the AFLW pathways, the teenager is a force to be reckoned with on field.
AFL Riverina will host a league best and fairest count for the first time next month.
