Star GGGM midfielder expected to sit out another couple of weeks

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 15 2024 - 3:00pm
Star GGGM midfielder Matt Hamblin is expected to miss another couple of weeks after rolling his ankle at training ahead of the round one clash against Coolamon.
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are likely to be without star midfielder Matt Hamblin for at least another couple of weeks.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

