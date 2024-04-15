Star GGGM midfielder expected to sit out another couple of weeks

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong are likely to be without star midfielder Matt Hamblin for at least another couple of weeks.
Hamblin was a notable omission from their round one side that faced Coolamon on Sunday after he rolled his ankle at training last week.
The Lions face Narrandera and Wagga Tigers over the next fortnight and GGGM coach Sam Martyn predicted that Hamblin was likely to miss both of those contests.
"We're still not too sure, it's looking like two to three," Martyn said.
"So we are probably aiming for the 'Gullie game, but if he comes back sooner even better for us.
"Matty has surprised me in his ability to get back early from these injuries, it's nothing major but just enough to keep him out for maybe a couple of weeks.
"To add a player of that calibre back into the team is pretty scary, we definitely miss having a player of Matty's ability but we'll get him right and back to his best."
The Lions had a number of standout performers in their 35-point win over the Hoppers as Tom Banuelos, Daniel Foley and Jack Powell all hit the scoreboard and combined for nine of GGGM's 11 goals.
Martyn credited the trio for their superb performances but also made note of the efforts of a couple of their more unheralded players.
"I thought Jakob Taylor played his best game for the footy club," he said.
"He's probably known for his defensive efforts, but I thought he added another string to his bow with his skills that have improved and his ability to create separation and be used out in the open.
"I thought Tommy Sase first game back did some really good things, Aaron Proctor's intensity and pressure when we needed it most he was able to deliver.
"We also can't discount the way that Jack Sase played in his 100th game too, he's a bit of a spiritual leader for us and always leads from the front."
The Eagles will enter the clash with some confidence after they notched up their first victory in 644 days over the weekend against Leeton-Whitton.
