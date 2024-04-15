Southern Sports Academy puts in strong showing at final home Academy Games

Southern Sports Academy made the most of their final year of hosting the Academy Games as they claimed medals in five of the seven sports on offer.
The academy dominated on the basketball court as the girls claimed the gold medal while the boys finished as runners-up.
The cycling team finished third overall after a strong raft of individual performances from Sydney Chittenden, Pat McRae, Hunter Behnke and Lexie Phillips.
Riverina Tri Series champion Ben Devries also claimed the gold medal in the triathlon event.
The golf team also had a strong performance and claimed the silver medal after a tremendous display across Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Wagga Country Club.
James Purcell is the academy's golf head coach and he said he was very pleased with how the team performed in the Academy Games.
"Yeah we're very happy," Purcell said.
"We played on Friday and Saturday for stroke play and qualified number one and then the match play tournament started on the Sunday morning.
"We won our semi-final match, but we just got done at the last minute to take the gold medal so we claimed silver in the end.
"It was a great performance though and they loved it."
There were a couple of strong individual performances in the stroke play tournament as Corowa's Oliver Nelson finished first in the boys event while Wagga's Jesse Barac finished equal third.
Wagga's Isabella Johnson also played well in the girls event to finish 13th.
Purcell revealed there's been a lot of training done in the lead up to the event and he said it was great to see the team receive a reward for all their hard work.
"We catch up monthly as a team," he said.
"We have different venues and go between Howlong, Thurgoona and Wagga and try and rotate between all of them, usually we catch up for a few hours at a time.
"We go through different training exercises as individuals and as a team and we try and play as well.
"We mix it up between technical and playing and they get all the skills together, it all led to that which was a great thing."
The silver medal is a great achievement for the golf team considering at this point 12 months ago they only had four players.
That team has now grown to seven and Purcell revealed they are likely to add even more members to the squad for next years games.
"Last year we were struggling for numbers and we had to borrow some other players from elsewhere," he said.
"This year we had reserves and it just goes to show the depth as golf's getting stronger and there's a lot more people getting involved.
"It's really good to see, we've got some more people coming in next year as well so we could have a team of 10-12 next year which is awesome."
Purcell was excited to see the growing number of talented juniors taking on the sport and believed they are all enthusiastic to get better.
"They are excited to be a part of it which is the best part," he said.
"They are kids which are keen to do it and the kids which are keen to do it are really good to train because they are keen to learn and get better.
"They are the kids you want because they work hard at it and obviously it all paid off over the weekend."
Across at Jubilee Park, there were plenty of local faces in the gold-winning boys hockey side.
Defeating Hunter in the grand final, the Southern Sports Academy boys finished the weekend winners.
The SSA hockey program has gone from strength to strength in recent years, and with plenty of local players heading to nationals the athletes in the program are excelling.
Teenagers Gilbert Murrell and Lane Haymen returned from playing for ACT at the under 16s nationals just days before running out for their Academy.
Over at Equex centre, the netball competition was tight as ever.
SSA put two netball teams on the court, with the girls put through their paces.
Sydney teams dominated the competition, but Southern Sports Academy 1 had a well fought draw with South West Sydney on day two of competition.
Hundreds of netballers from across the state arrived at the stadium for the competition.
A high level of play also improved the state's umpiring pool, with three umpires granted their C Badge licences, with an additional six promoted to B Badge.
