Wagga juniors catch selectors eyes to pull on ACT, NSW uniform at nationals

Five Wagga Hockey Association players will travel to Hobart next week to participate in the under 16 Australian Championships.
Gilbert Murrell, Lane Haymen, Hamish Warhurst, Milla Bailey, and Lachlan Chyb will line line up for ACT and New South Wales.
Excited to be afforded the opportunity to pursue higher level hockey, the athletes are ready to hit the ground running.
Grateful to have his place in the ACT team, Murrell said he thought there was an error at first when he was selected, after missing two trial sessions due to injury.
"I only made it to two because I injured myself slicing off my thumb and then I gave myself heat stroke," Murrell said.
"The first trial was the first time I had run in four months, because I wasn't running when I was injured, but the second trial was great, I had a pretty good run then."
Despite his penchant for self-inflicted injury, he's excited to be in a 'serious' environment after missing out on a place in last year's NSW team.
Having Heyman and Warhurst alongside him as been a comfort.
"It's a lot more serious, we're staying as a team, diets, all that kind of stuff, it's a lot more serious and they're keeping a closer eye on us," he said.
"I love it, it's more serious, game, game, game, you're thinking about it constantly."
After playing with the ACT indoor team last year, Heyman said he let out a sigh of relief after being selected for the outdoor side.
With some experience in a state side already, he was not as nervous throughout the trial process and had some idea what to expect in outdoor side.
Having connections with some of the players already has been a huge benefit.
"I got selected in December of last year to play at the national indoor championships in Canberra, with a pretty similar team to what we've got now," Heyman said.
"But this outdoor team is pretty experienced, we're hoping to go better than last year.
"I've played with a couple of the boys before with indoor, but outdoor is just a totally different game, it's a lot quicker, a lot more ball movement.
"Hopefully it all pays off."
Also pulling on an ACT uniform is Bailey.
With close to ten years of hockey experience under her belt, she is thrilled to be attending her first nationals.
The only girl selected from Wagga for under 16 nationals duties this year, she can't see herself stepping away from hockey anytime soon.
"It's a good environment to be around, everyone is so friendly, I've just loved doing it since I started," Bailey said.
"I was so excited to be selected, I think we're good as a team and we all connect well."
Though she knew some of her teammates from indoor, most of them were new faces.
Travelling to Canberra for training sessions, Bailey is pleased with how the squad has come together ahead of the championships.
While nationals is a new beast for most of the Wagga athletes, Chyb feels pretty comfortable in the NSW uniform, as he prepares for his third experience.
Confident in the strength of his side this year, he believes they could go all the way.
"It's just a good feeling going down there, and playing for New South, it'll be fun," Chyb said.
"Having experience helps a lot, you know how teams play, how you can defend them, and our coach is really good, with his knowledge, and hopefully we can get the win."
Though the group will be representing various states this nationals, there is one thing they can agree on.
They're just happy it's not being held in Sydney.
The 2024 Hockey Australia under 16 championship begins on April 4 in Hobart, Tasmania.
