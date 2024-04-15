Theatre expansion vital as new plans unveiled, says Wagga Arts community

Members of Wagga's arts community have welcomed plans for a sorely needed $55.6 million upgrade to an arts precinct in the heart of the city.
The draft Civic Theatre Masterplan went on public exhibition on Friday, April 12, after a vote by councillors at last week's meeting.
The proposal - if implemented - would see the current 491-seat Civic Theatre venue complemented by a 328-seat venue which could accommodate up to 700 for a standing concert, and smaller, more intimate 119-seat venue that could double as a venue for cocktail events with seats retracted.
Plans for the multimillion-dollar theatre expansion were first unveiled last November when Wagga City Council called on the community to choose between that option and a $102.5 million cultural, business conferencing and entertainment venue that would seat up to 5000.
It's understood the results of that survey are yet to be formally released.
A spokesperson for the council previously said the survey findings will be reported to council this year as part of the completed business cases for the projects.
School of Arts Community Theatre (SOACT) vice president Craig Dixon said the venue was sorely needed.
SOACT often performs in The Basement - a Civic Theatre venue that seats 100 - but he said the venue can only be used when the main Civic Theatre hall is not because there is inadequate sound proofing between the rooms.
"This means we unfortunately can't perform something upstairs and downstairs," Mr Dixon said.
He said The Basement wasn't originally built to be a theatre.
Mr Dixon also said there was a real need for more performing venues locally.
"A large part of our season is very much influenced as to when a theatre is available," he said.
"So there is clearly a lack of performance venues in Wagga right now."
As such, Mr Dixon hoped plans for the new precinct would help fix that issue.
"Even though The Basement is our home, we would most likely be making use of any extra theatres that come available in town," he said.
Eastern Riverina Arts director Tim Kurylowicz also praised plans for the Civic Theatre expansion.
Speaking at last week's council meeting, Mr Kurylowicz said he was "delighted" and applauded efforts by the council to place the plans before the public.
He said the designs "really take advantage of probably the most beautiful view in Wagga - across the Wollundry Lagoon".
Mr Kurylowicz said if the venue was built Wagga could expect to host more dance shows, cabarets and conferences.
He said it would also benefit artists seeking to find a venue at an affordable price.
"A lot more groups can all look forward to a time when there is an affordable venue available at the time and date it is needed," he said.
"This hasn't been possible for some time."
CSU associate professor Sam Bowker also welcomed the expansion plans as "an extremely good idea ...[which] deserves our support".
Dr Bowker also raised concerns about venues being booked out, meaning local artists were left in the lurch.
"What we have is often booked out and we often miss out," he said.
He said while visiting artists need the "additional spaces", local artists need the "in between".
Dr Bowker praised the "world standard" site on the banks of the Wollundry Lagoon and said the location "could not be better for an expanded theatre".
The masterplan will remain on public exhibition on the council's website until May 10.
