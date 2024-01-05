Civic theatre expansion, entertainment venue both a possibility

Wagga City Council is in the process of sorting through a deluge of feedback around what facility Wagga needs to provide lifestyle and economic benefits for the community at a regional scale.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Community members were given the opportunity to vote on if they wanted a $102.5 million cultural, business conferencing and entertainment venue or a $55.6 million expansion to the Civic Theatre.
Council launched its cultural precinct engagement survey in late November to gauge public opinion before taking the next step - but it is possible both projects will go ahead regardless of the results.
Votes closed in December but the results won't be revealed until later this year.
A spokesperson for Wagga City Council said the survey findings will be reported to council this year as part of the completed business cases for the projects.
"The response has been strong with feedback from more than 1000 people via the online survey and at pop-up locations across the city," the spokesperson said.
"As previously stated at the media launch on November 22, the First Nations Place Keeping Facility and Cultural Centre has merit in its own right and with a strong business case to support it, may be pursued regardless of which of the two projects are chosen in this process."
The two potential projects would provide increased access to arts, entertainment, conference, and cultural experiences while creating jobs and providing significant economic benefits to the community.
If successful, the new convention centre would be located adjacent to the current Tourist Information Centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.