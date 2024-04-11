Centenary celebrations, gigs galore, crafty starts in Wagga weekend

Get your weekend planned with our weekly guide to just a taste of what Wagga and surrounds has to offer on your days off.
You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
Catch some of Wagga's home-grown talent fresh back on their local stage after a week-long run at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Six Riverina Comedy Club jokesters will take patrons on a rollicking journey before Daniel Townes takes it away as the main act. Tickets $25 online through Trybooking, $30 at the Thirsty Crow door. The night begins at 7.30pm.
Euberta celebrates its community hall's centenary in style, throwing open the doors for fun and formalities from 10am to 2pm. The hall has seen many memorable events in its long lifetime including sending local men off to World War 11, bush dances, balls with sit down suppers, card parties, weddings and community dinners. The Wagga Lighthorse Troop will attend, as well as a car club and mayor Dallas Tout. Join the community and browse the memorabilia, and food and coffee will be available.
Some of Wagga's rising musical stars will get their main street debut in a busking competition hosted by Youth Of Wagga outside Myer's Baylis Street entrance. There are prizes up for grabs and solos, duos and trios plug in for 20-minute sets from 10am to 1pm.
Train fans are taken care of with the Ladysmith Tourist Railway operating from 10am to 2pm. Head out to the village and take in the heritage station and museum, where trikes will be on display and available for rides. Entry cost is $5, or $10 for a family of two adults and up to three children.
Giddy up, it's races time at Holbrook. Last year was a disappointing washout but it's time for a do-over. Gates to the Holbrook Cup open at 11am, with the first race at 12.30pm. Racing legend Simon Marshall is the 2024 ambassador and will be at the big day, which features a six-race card, fashions on the field, and fun for all the family.
Support Kate Croker in her Moving for Myositis fundraising journey at Romano's. Kate will run her first marathon on April 21, raising money for Myositis Association Australia, as her mum Anne Croker lives with inclusion body myositis. A silent auction will be held at the Fitzmaurice Street hotel from 4.30pm to 7pm. Among the items are signed AFL and NRL memorabilia, unique collectables, luxurious experiences and one-of-a-kind treasures, and even more can be found through Auctions Plus. See eventcreate.com/e/movingformyositis for more.
Break out the boots and head to Riverina Playhouse for Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley, who hit town on their Up, Down and Sideways tour. The Golden Guitar and ARIA award-winning duo . Tickets from $55, book through the Wagga Civic Theatre website or box office.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at Kapooka for the Kapooka run at the winter start time of 8.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Make the most of the morning and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
It's time to go around and round in circles for a great time at the Twin City Skate roller disco from 7pm to 9pm. Bring your own skates along to Bolton Park Stadium, or hire them for $5, and hook into some circle work under fancy lights and a giant disco ball. Tickets $14, see twincityskate.com.au for more.
Wagga's Sri Lankan community take Sinhala and Tamil New Year celebrations to new heights with a festival at the Glenfield Park Community Centre. The fun-filled day can be spent immersing in traditions from Sri Lanka, joining in a range of events, and socialising with others in the growing community. It runs from 8.30am through to 9pm.
Green thumbs ready for the beauty of autumn, this one's for you. Tralee Flower Farm, Bloss Floristry Design and White Dusk Flower Co team up for their first autumn workshop at the Pine Gully Road farm from 9am to noon. Take a guided tour of the farm, learn the secrets to crafting and wrapping bouquets, dive into all things dahlias and more. Cost is $100, secure your spot by reaching out to Ann through the Tralee Falls Flower Farm Facebook page or Instagram.
Bag a bargain at the annual Jindera Community Garage Sale, which has reached its 25th year. Dozens of households will be joining in for the quarter-century event, with maps for sale from the Jindera Hub for $2. Visit ruralcarelink.org.au for more information.
Get creative at Middlemost's Sunday Crafternoon and whip up a scrap collage purse. Basic sewing machine skills are desirable, but not essential. Cost is $100, all materials and light snacks and drinks provided, register through the Middlemost website.
The city's showgrounds will light up for Aussie Night Markets' Neon Nights, a special event for the whole family. An unlimited rides wristband sets one back $30, and there will be LED hula and fire dance performers, street food stalls, much-loved regional food trucks, market and craft stalls, carnival games and music until late. Entry is $2 at the gate.
