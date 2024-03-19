No beating around the bush for Wagga comedians bound for Melbourne festival

Social worker Sam Lloyd is among five hand-picked Riverina comedians set to put their best foot forward on stage at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival next month.
The 33-year-old was encouraged by friend, presenter and local funny man Dane Simpson to give humour a crack and he hasn't yet looked back.
"It's an awesome experience to get to do the Melbourne International Comedy Show," Mr Lloyd said.
"Being from Wagga, you don't get as many opportunities as the big cities."
Mr Lloyd will join fellow Wagga comedians Dave Cunneen and Aidan Mungai, Albury's Josh Liston and Canberra's Suma Iyer to put on the show Beat Around the Bush.
It will be Mr Lloyd's first time taking part in the Melbourne festival, having only started stand-up three years ago after being encouraged by Mr Simpson to attend the monthly Riverina Comedy Club gathering.
"My comedy style is silly, a bit absurd and observant," Mr Lloyd said.
"I try and bring an energy of silliness to my sets."
Mr Lloyd said this will be his best set yet.
"I'm really excited, putting together my set has been so fun and I'm looking forward to putting my best foot forward," he said.
For Mr Cunneen it will be his third time taking part in the Melbourne festival.
"One thing I enjoy the most is getting to see a lot of the other shows you don't often get to see in Wagga," he said.
The 41-year-old admin worker said he's also excited to see a lot of comedians he knows taking to the big stage.
"I've seen most of the comedians start from their very first gig and get to see where they are now, and some others who have been in the game longer than I have, I get to see where they've progressed to, where I aspire to be," he said.
Mr Simpson said he's excited to show off some of the country's best comedians.
"I'm really proud of the regional performers, they've worked really hard on their jokes and it's so hard for them to get exposure in Wagga," he said.
Mr Simpson said the regional comedians will breathe new life into the city comedy scene where he says some jokes can be a bit overused.
"They're great at what they do and I can't wait to show them off," he said.
Mr Dane and his dad Bow Simpson - who he teamed up with for The Amazing Race last year - are also doing their own show, The King and I, over the final two weeks of the festival.
"I finally bit the bullet and I'm taking dad on stage with me, but this time he's invited," Mr Simpson said.
Tickets the shows can be purchased through the festival website.
