The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Footy Multimedia

Promising young ruckman earns contract extension with Giants

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 11 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Madden will remain at the Giants until at least the end of 2026 after re-signing with the club. Picture by Les Smith
Nick Madden will remain at the Giants until at least the end of 2026 after re-signing with the club. Picture by Les Smith

Promising young ruckman Nick Madden will remain at Greater Western Sydney (GWS) until at least the end of 2026 after signing a new deal.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.