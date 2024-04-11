Promising young ruckman earns contract extension with Giants

Promising young ruckman Nick Madden will remain at Greater Western Sydney (GWS) until at least the end of 2026 after signing a new deal.
Madden was picked up as a Category B Rookie during the 2022 Rookie Draft and over the past 18 months has been working on his craft alongside Giants' ruck coach Shane Mumford.
The 19-year-old had a delayed start to last season but recovered nicely to play 12 games in the VFL for the Giants.
He was also one of their best in their round one loss to Footscray a couple of weeks ago after having 35 hit-outs and 14 disposals.
Fellow Hume League talent Nathan Wardius has also re-signed at the Giants and will remain at GWS until at least the end of the 2025 season.
Wardius was picked up in the rookie draft at the end of last year as a Category B Rookie having spent last season playing some VFL games for the Giants alongside his commitments for Rand-Walbundrie-Walla.
Giants executive general manager of football Jason McCartney was delighted to have the talented duo re-sign with the club.
"We are really excited to extend the contracts of Nick and Nathan," McCartney told the Giants website.
"We have a really exciting crop of young talent at the club and we see the pair as players who can make an impact at senior level in the future, so it's great to have them both locked away.
"Nick has made great progression since his arrival at the club and we believe he has the physical traits and the skills required to make it at this level.
"Likewise, it's great to have Nathan locked away for another year as he's another rookie that's come on and really impressed since joining our list late last year.
"Nathan is a forward with great athleticism and great touch and feel for the game and we see him as a real x-factor that can really thrive in our professional environment.
"Having both of these boys recommit is exciting for the club as we enter what we hope is a really successful period of time for the Giants."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.