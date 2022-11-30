NICK Madden is now officially a Giant.
The towering 204 centimetre Osborne product will be picked up by Greater Western Sydney (GWS) in the rookie draft on Wednesday afternoon.
The Giants pre-listed Madden prior to Wednesday's rookie draft after he was overlooked by rival clubs on Monday and Tuesday nights.
Given Madden is a Giants Academy product, the club had first crack at the Kildare Catholic College graduate.
He will now join fellow Riverina footballer, Griffith's Harry Rowston, at the Giants after a successful draft for the region.
Giants national recruiting manager Adrian Caruso said the club is keen to keep developing Madden.
"We feel he was one of the better ruckmen available and given he is an Academy product we've invested a lot of time into over the past four to five years, he's a great project for us," Caruso told the Giants website.
"Shane Mumford is looking forward to working with him further and helping him to get his body ready for the rigors of AFL football.
"He'll undergo foot surgery this week, so he'll miss the first part of pre-season, but we've always looked at him as a long-term prospect for us."
Rowston and Madden join fellow Riverina footballers Harry Himmelberg, Harry Perryman and Matt Flynn in the men's Giants squad.
