The Daily Advertiser

Osborne's Nick Madden gets rookie listed by Greater Western Sydney (GWS) Giants

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated November 30 2022 - 1:53pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Madden has been drafted to Greater Western Sydney (GWS) Giants. Picture by The Border Mail

NICK Madden is now officially a Giant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.