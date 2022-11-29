Following the excitement of getting picked up by Greater Western Sydney (GWS) in the AFL Draft on Monday night, Harry Rowston is now looking forward to making the most of his opportunity as a Giant.
While on the family farm harvest will continue on, Rowston is set to head off on Wednesday to start the next chapter of his life.
"I'm just keen to get up there and meet all my new teammates," Rowston said.
"I'll head up on Wednesday and go halfway and then go the rest of the way on Thursday.
"To play alongside any of them or get a game would be pretty surreal and I'm looking forward to getting up there and earning the respect of my teammates.
"Hopefully I'll make some new friends and I just want to make the most of the opportunity."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Rowston has been inundated with phone calls since becoming a Giant with him also receiving a warm welcome from coach Adam Kingsley.
"Adam Kingsley rang me last night and said congratulations and welcome to the club," he said.
"He kept it pretty brief then a few of the other boys have rang me this morning just to work out the details of where I've got to go and where I've got to be."
Rowston is packing light ahead of his upcoming three-week start to the pre-season with him to come home over Christmas before making the permanent move to Sydney in the new year.
"I've got one bag and that's all I'm taking," he said.
"I'll then come home and completely move after Christmas, but I'm just looking forward to getting up there and getting settled in and meeting the boys.
"I'm starting a new life which is scary to say, but I couldn't be happier."
Rowston was selected at pick 16 after a surprise first-round bid from the Sydney Swans causing the Giants to match the bid with the move catching Harry and his family off-guard with his father Phil out on a tractor at the time.
"Nobody knew it was coming, so we all just looked at each other and didn't know what was going on," he said.
"It took a few seconds for it to sink in and it was pretty surreal, I still can't get over the fact that it happened really."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.