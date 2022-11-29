The Daily Advertiser

After the excitement of joining Greater Western Sydney, Harry Rowston is now looking forward to making the most of his opportunity as a Giant

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 29 2022
Harry Rowston with his sister Millie, and parents Phil and Kirsty at the family farm in Binya on Tuesday. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Following the excitement of getting picked up by Greater Western Sydney (GWS) in the AFL Draft on Monday night, Harry Rowston is now looking forward to making the most of his opportunity as a Giant.

