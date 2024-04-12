Your say: Inland Rail starting to feel more like a trainwreck for Wagga

I feel that we are heading for a trainwreck in regard to the coming Inland Railway.
The powers that be must grasp hold of this issue and start getting the conservation going on this subject.
It can not be ignored and allow a disaster from the railway/urban traffic interface in Wagga.
There's a plan for a bypass later on after we see how things work out.
I fear that will be too late and the state government of the day will have to go into panic stations to get some relief for the oncoming congestion.
Surely that will cost a lot more money in the long run.
Let's get this sorted now before it is foisted on us by circumstance.
I was fascinated by Norman Alexander's most recent incarnation in joining the ranks of the Brothers Grimm and Aesop with his fable of the wildebeest and the frill-necked lizard (DA Letters, April 4)
Understandably, poetic license is an essential ingredient in short works of fiction in which one hopes to hang a lasting moral. Unfortunately, I suspect Mr Alexander's is unlikely to survive the test of centuries of retelling.
A surprise encounter between the wildebeest, an animal that has evolved over the eons happily grazing the plains of Africa, and the frill-necked lizard, a native of Australia and specific areas of New Guinea, means one or the other is a refugee far from home. Sound like a familiar warning?
Not to put too finer point on it; Mr Alexander's little scenario will be an insignificant speck against the mass human dislocation that will eventuate if we don't rein in global warming.
Well over 95 per cent of the world's scientific opinion is in agreement on the causes and dangers of climate change. At this point in time I'm guided by the overwhelming bulk of the world's scientists, not the lone frill-neck. Perhaps Mr Alexander could attach his science qualifications to his next letter. You never know it may just sway me.
If the target numbers of wind turbines and solar panels set by the PM and Minister for Energy Chris Bowen are reached, then air travel in Australia will be severely affected.
Solar panels on nice level farming land act as mirrors for aircraft.
The poles and wires crisscrossing the country are anathema to all pilots.
From a great height, if wires were visible, then Australia would appear to be covered in cobwebs.
All air travel, in and out of Australia would be in central Australia where the poles, wires and panels might be less prolific.
What does Ken Done's art and $6.4 billion have in common?
They will both just be memories from the Great Barrier Reef if we don't halt climate change and improve the water quality.
Reefs all over the world are facing huge threats, from higher sea temperatures, to plastic pollution, to over-fishing, and models predicts that up to 70 per cent of the world's coral reefs will be gone in the next 30 years.
Our Great Barrier Reef is home to some of the world's most beautiful animals, and I am not just talking about the charismatic dolphins and whales.
Corals are animals, despite their plant like appearance! I think if more people knew that those vivid structures are actually animals, they would feel more empathy for their slow deaths during bleaching events.
There are many ways you can help preserve these stunning creatures, and one of the most important is to only use reef-safe sunscreen when swimming in the ocean, as common additives in sunscreen can harm reef life.
When visiting our tropical paradises, make sure to take nothing, and leave only footprints.
Think about ways to reduce your carbon miles when travelling or ordering food. And lobby for protections for our greatest natural asset.
Otherwise, we can wave goodbye to $6.4 billion of tourism money, the charismatic wildlife, and the teeny tiny corals themselves before the middle of this century.
