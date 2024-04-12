The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Have Your Say

Your say: Inland Rail starting to feel more like a trainwreck for Wagga

By Letters
April 13 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The current route for the Inland Rail project travels along the existing rail corridor which cuts through the middle of Wagga. Picture by Les Smith
The current route for the Inland Rail project travels along the existing rail corridor which cuts through the middle of Wagga. Picture by Les Smith

I feel that we are heading for a trainwreck in regard to the coming Inland Railway.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.