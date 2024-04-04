Your say: How to make more of impressive The Rock walks

Well it may have taken 25 years since I last climbed to the top of The Rock but I did over the Easter weekend and it was spectacular.
I am not sure who manages the track to the summit, and who to contact in my suggestion but would love to see the track improved like other similar walking tracks in national parks around Australia. Perhaps hand rails in more difficult steep areas, and better stone steps to help walk up and down a little easier.
I feel more people would then utilise this beautiful place and perhaps have a spin-off to The Rock township itself. Will definitely be going back more often now.
Keith Wheeler ("The hope of easter; or old hatreds and war", March 28) mentions the bible story about the 'slaughter of the innocents' (Matt 2:16) perpetrated by King Herod on male babies under two years old anywhere in the vicinity of Bethlehem - a plot to ensnare the death of the 'new born king'; a rumour which had thrown him into a despotic panic.
The thing is that the Herod mentioned (his son went by a similar moniker) died in 4 BC, four years before Jesus was born, posing quite a dating problem for the BC/AD timeline. Also casting doubt on the story is that the Jewish historian Josephus, who absolutely detested Herod - going so far as to concoct a few scandalous tales of his own about him - fails to mention even a whisper of any infanticide which, if true, one would expect him to gleefully recite.
The alleged words of Jesus on the cross noted by your columnist also pose a paradox - "Father forgive them for they know not what they do."
Why would "they" (we?) need forgiveness or be clueless about "what they do" if the crucifixion was all designed by God with Jesus as a deliberate sacrifice; if Jesus' death was god's plan, then no one had any choice about their role or actions.
"They" surely don't need forgiveness if they're enacting a scenario where God had already decided what would happen.
The words presume that Jesus had forgotten that the whole thing was God's design and, thus, is either a translation problem or a dramatic non-sequitur invented by the, very human, gospel writer.
A grazing wildebeest is confronted by a frill-necked lizard and takes fright. So this fright is passed to the nearby animals and is transmitted almost instantaneously to the balance of the herd. In their panic they stampede, not knowing in which direction to go. Why did they stampede? It was all because of one harmless frill-necked lizard.
A large number of humans have likewise been panicked by the promoters of so-called man-made climate change, many of whom are leaders of countries or world organisations, the U.N for instance. Others have made statements such as 'there, is a real and present danger', 'people are dying', 'the Warragamba Dam will dry up and there will not be enough rain ever to fill it', 'the cheapest energy is wind and solar'.
These are the frill-necked lizards in our communities around the world and they are terrifying the vulnerable. Fear is one of the most contagious diseases among people.
It is up to cool, calm, and collected leaders to pacify and reassure the terrified, and let common sense once again prevail.
