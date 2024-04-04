Your say: How to make more of impressive The Rock walks

The thing is that the Herod mentioned (his son went by a similar moniker) died in 4 BC, four years before Jesus was born, posing quite a dating problem for the BC/AD timeline. Also casting doubt on the story is that the Jewish historian Josephus, who absolutely detested Herod - going so far as to concoct a few scandalous tales of his own about him - fails to mention even a whisper of any infanticide which, if true, one would expect him to gleefully recite.