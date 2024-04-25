What's on this weekend: Country Jam, model planes and Mother's Day markets

The Marrar Campdraft Grounds on McKelvies Lane buzzes all weekend for the 2024 campdraft. Daylight events get under way on Friday, followed by another full day and into the night on Saturday, and the final events of a full program winding up the annual event on Sunday.
Bidgee Strawberries and Cream is hosting its first country music festival - Bidgee Country Jam. The event runs from 10am until 5pm on Saturday and will feature the Ukumamas - a fun-loving ukulele-playing duo who are bringing their act from Sydney back home for the festival. Wagga-born sisters Chelsey Page (aka Dixie Chandelle) and Rhianna Grentell (aka Ronette Chandelle) have re-tuned their strings and are ready to bring the fun at the first Bidgee Country Jam. Headlining the day's entertainment will be award-winning singer and songwriter Ronnie Joudo and his band The Whiskey Sodas. Conargo whip-cracking siblings, Jesse, Beau and Brooke will also take to the stage, as well as students from Kooringal High School. Alongside the sounds of plucked strings and whip cracks will be camel rides, yabby races and face painting. Tickets will be available at the gate, or can be pre-purchased online, with the event starting at 10am on Saturday.
The kids gymkhana of Marrar Campdraft promises a fun-filled morning from 10am. The action continues throughout the day, while Mason Jack and the Driftwood will keep the party going into the night after the feature cut out under lights.
The Wagga Model Aero Club hosts its 50th annual two-day Controller Military Scale Aircraft Display at its flying field at Uranquinty. The event draws in people from all over the country to join in a day of flying fun. The event runs on Saturday and Sunday from 10am until 3.30pm.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets does the Kapooka run at the winter start time of 8.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
Make the most of the morning and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
It's time to go around and round in circles for a great time at the Twin City Skate roller disco from 7pm to 9pm. Bring your own skates along to Bolton Park Stadium, or hire them for $5, and hook into some circle work under fancy lights and a giant disco ball. Tickets $14, see twincityskate.com.au for more.
River and Wren Mother's Day market. Spend the morning exploring the stalls and then stop by the market kitchen for lunch. The community-friendly market is a popular place to meet and stock up on the best handmade, homemade, and homegrown goodies around. run from 10am until 3pm at the Wagga Showground.
