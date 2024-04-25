What's on this weekend: Country Jam, model planes and Mother's Day markets

Bidgee Strawberries and Cream is hosting its first country music festival - Bidgee Country Jam. The event runs from 10am until 5pm on Saturday and will feature the Ukumamas - a fun-loving ukulele-playing duo who are bringing their act from Sydney back home for the festival. Wagga-born sisters Chelsey Page (aka Dixie Chandelle) and Rhianna Grentell (aka Ronette Chandelle) have re-tuned their strings and are ready to bring the fun at the first Bidgee Country Jam. Headlining the day's entertainment will be award-winning singer and songwriter Ronnie Joudo and his band The Whiskey Sodas. Conargo whip-cracking siblings, Jesse, Beau and Brooke will also take to the stage, as well as students from Kooringal High School. Alongside the sounds of plucked strings and whip cracks will be camel rides, yabby races and face painting. Tickets will be available at the gate, or can be pre-purchased online, with the event starting at 10am on Saturday.