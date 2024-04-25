'Planes have come a long way': Model aero club flying high after 50 years

The Wagga Model Aero Club has been drawing in hundreds of plane enthusiasts for its two-day Controller Military Scale Aircraft Display for five decades, but this year's event will be extra special.
This weekend the club will host its 50th event, with plane enthusiasts of all ages invited to come and enjoy the unique display.
Event coordinator Tony McAtamney said it was shaping up to be the best event to date.
"The first one was in 1973. If you do your maths, that's actually 51 years but we had a 12-month hiatus in 2020 due to COVID," Mr McAtamney said.
"We've capitalised on the fact this is our 50th event, but it's traditionally held the weekend closest to Anzac Day."
The event draws in people from all over the country to join in a day of flying fun.
"We have regular entrants ... from Canberra, Sydney, the Central Coast, Northern Victoria, who come every year," Mr McAtamney said.
"It's a tradition for them."
Wagga Model Aero Club president Craig Keyes said there were about 40 local members who first came together through their mutual love of model aircraft.
"Planes have come a long way over the years - it's just grown and grown and grown to where we are today," Mr Keyes said.
"If you're a plane enthusiast and a model plane enthusiast this is the event for you.
"There's food and drinks, you can bring your kids out, there will be three to four planes in the air at any one time.
"It's just a good event if you're interested in this sort of thing."
The club has been hosting its events at the same site for all of its 50 years.
An exciting addition to this year's event is a mammoth pink Spitfire coming from Canberra for the occasion.
The event is free to attend and will be held at the model aero club's flying field off the Olympic Highway, near Dunns Road, at Uranquinty.
Flying will kick off from 10am to 3.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.
