Kildare dominates to make it three straight Hardy Shield titles

They made an error off the kick off but it far from set the tone as Kildare Catholic College stormed to another Hardy Shield title.
Kildare became the first team since Mater Dei Catholic College over a decade to win a third straight Wagga schoolboy rugby league title.
They capped off an unbeaten campaign with a 34-8 victory at Equex Centre on Monday night.
Kooringal High School looked their only real danger throughout the six-week long competition after Kildare scored a late try to take a 14-6 win in the pool stage, Kooringal's only loss of the competition leading into the decider.
However they offered very little resistance to start with in the game that counts most.
Kildare ran in five of the first six tries of the game to take a 24-8 lead into the break.
Malakai Charles, who was named Rick Keast Memorial Medal winner after being judged best in the grand final, and Tyler Jordan both had doubles as Kildare really got themselves on the front foot.
Coach Matt Ward was proud the side was able to show what they are really capable of.
"We didn't really do ourselves any favours in that pool game, we didn't have any shape, didn't complete our sets or show what they've got," Ward said.
"I was pretty nervous about it today, as I knew they had the talent to do it, but they are a funny bunch who are not always on the ball, but they certainly were tonight."
Winning a third straight title, and being the first school to complete the hat-trick since 2011, only added to the occasion.
After Tyler Byrne scored leading into half-time, Kooringal came out fired up to start the second half.
They dominated field position but had little to show for it even with Kildare front rower Tye Neason sent off.
Instead it was Kildare who scored the only two tries of the second half.
While the scoreboard showed it was one-way traffic, captain Angus Williams admitted it was much tougher than that.
He was thrilled with how the team kept responding when put under pressure.
"It was a hard game out there and it wasn't easily earned, the scoreboard was big but we had to fight for it," Williams said.
"They really did give it to us at a few points, and we were struggling especially when we lost one (Neason).
"I thought we did very well to keep our composure and still come away with the win.
"We didn't let them through when that happened."
Charles capped off his third Hardy Shield success with an extra medal.
He was thrilled to find some space out wide to contribute to the win including opening the scoring.
"It was a good feeling to win all three," Charles said.
"We just went out there and played tough and played as a team."
HARDY SHIELD GRAND FINAL
KILDARE CATHOLIC COLLEGE 34 (M Charles 2, T Jordan 2, P Schultz, C Mattingly, K Stanmore tries; T Jordan 2, O Hall goals) d KOORINGAL HIGH SCHOOL 8 (J Graham, T Byrne tries)
