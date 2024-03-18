The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Kildare takes winning edge through to Hardy Shield final

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated March 18 2024 - 8:13pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Preston Schultz tries to split the Kooringal High School defence as Kildare Catholic College maintained their unbeaten record in the Hardy Shield at Parramore Park on Monday. Picture by Les Smith
Preston Schultz tries to split the Kooringal High School defence as Kildare Catholic College maintained their unbeaten record in the Hardy Shield at Parramore Park on Monday. Picture by Les Smith

Kildare Catholic College will go into the Hardy Shield final with an unbeaten record.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.