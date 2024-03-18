Kildare takes winning edge through to Hardy Shield final

Kildare Catholic College will go into the Hardy Shield final with an unbeaten record.
The defending champions locked in their final appearance after getting the better of Kooringal High School in a rematch of last year's final on Monday.
However after scoring three comfortable wins to start their title defence, this time around Kildare had a bigger fight on their hands.
Despite crossing for two early tries, Kildare struggled to shake Kooringal, who also hadn't lost into the clash.
It wasn't until they capitalised on a penalty while Kooringal were in possession of the ball just before the full-time siren
Coach Matt Ward thought it was a scrappy performance but was pleased to come away with a 14-6 victory.
"It was scrappy and we could have played heaps better but we didn't," Ward said.
"I thought we shut them down pretty well whenever they threw anything at us but our attack was very clunky so we've got a bit to work on there."
Scoring points certainly hasn't been a problem for Kildare throughout their campaign, however Ward is looking to work on a few things on the training paddock.
Especially with the final three weeks away.
"Most of the boys are playing footy on the weekends with trials starting so it should be ok for them but we need a little bit of training to get some cohesion going to be a bit sharper," Ward said.
Kildare got off to a great start as Malakai Charles raced 45 metres to score in the opening minutes.
Joey Butt then busted out of a couple of tackle attempts to double Kildare's advantage.
However it was all the points they could manage despite a couple of other good opportunities in the first half.
Kildare then held out a good attacking raid from Kooringal but couldn't hold off a second following a mistake at the back from Preston Schultz.
Cody Wood put his side on the board to close the gap to two points.
However Wood giving away a penalty with the ball stopped any chance of a Kooringal comeback.
Instead Kildare made the most of the opportunity as Charles scored his second off a lovely Angus Williams offload.
Despite suffering their first loss of the competition, Kooringal will take on Kildare in the final.
Not only have they won one more game than Wagga High School but they have the advantage of having a win over them in the pool stage.
Meanwhile both Mt Austin High School and Mater Dei Catholic College are still on the hunt for their first wins of the competition after playing out a 16-all draw.
Six points was the biggest margin between the two sides all day as they traded blows.
Mater Dei opened the scoring as Reuben McGill capitalised on an error only for his side to fail to control the restart.
Mt Austin took advantage to create an overlap for Kaleel Goolagong to get his side on the board.
They then hit the front as Jye Parker sliced through the Mater Dei defence but the two teams went into the break level after Harvey Morgan-Campbell crashed over.
Mater Dei found the front again following a Mt Austin mistake was compounded by a penalty as Adbul Conteh went over.
However Goolagong's second levelled things again as he raced 50 metres to score.
Both teams had some good opportunities to edge back in front, including Mater Dei being denied a try for an obstruction, but had to settle for a draw.
Despite still chasing that first win in their return to the competition, Mt Austin coach Jake Walker has been pleased by the progress the side has been making.
"We're getting better each game so I'm happy with that," Walker said.
"The first game was pretty hard and I think Wagga High will be pretty good as well but the boys are really happy to be able to have a game.
"They are so young and they're looking forward to the next few years where they are going to be a lot stronger than this."
Mt Austin will take on Wagga High in the final round of pool games on Monday while Kooringal will be looking to hit back when they tackle Mater Dei.
HARDY SHIELD ROUND FOUR
MT AUSTIN HIGH SCHOOL 16 (K Goolagong 2, J Paker tries; J Parkes 2 goals) drew with MATER DEI CATHOLIC COLLEGE 16 (R McGill, H Morgan-Campbell, A Conteh tries; H Wheeler 2 goals)
KILDARE CATHOLIC COLLEGE 14 (M Charles 2, J Butt tries; Angus Williams 2 goals) d KOORINGAL HIGH SCHOOL 6 (C Wood try; T Byrne goal)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.