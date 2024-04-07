Staines returns to cross-code roots, scores triple for Reddies over rivals

With no footy since October, and a opening round derby, it didn't take much for NRLW player Tess Staines to pull on her boots for Reddies again.
Staines first played for the club in response to an SOS call in 2019, and when she realised she could be in town for the start of the Southern Inland season due to school holidays, she was eager to play.
Running out against Ag College, Staines was instrumental in the 36-17 win, scoring three tries and converting once.
Low on numbers, Reddies began playing with 12 on the field, but first round injuries had them fluctuating down to just 10 at times.
"The weather changed about 12 times, so that was less than ideal, but it was good, it's always good to verse the Aggies, especially in round one," Staines said.
"We started with 12 each and then we ended up playing most of the second half with 11 and then we dropped down to 10.
"I reckon we only conceded two tries in that time though, which was good."
Ellen McIntyre was also a standout for the side, earning her own three tries.
McIntyre and Staines played two seasons together, the former saying their cohesion was still there.
"We worked pretty well together, I was inside her and then we were just able to make the space, and then the girls on the inside were making space for us, and it meant we get to play out wider," Staines said.
Impressed with what she saw, Staines said she thinks the Reddies are in for a good season.
Careful not to speak too highly having not seen other play, she was pleased with how they went.
"I obviously don't know what everybody else is looking like but they've got a coach there (Gavin Smith) that is willing to give them a fair bit of time and effort, so I reckon if they all tune in an actually give it a crack, they should be alright," she said.
While it was 'unreal' to be playing, and Staines said she hopes to return to the field with the side again, can't confirm she will.
With NRLW commitments returning from June, she would like to get back again if she can.
"I actually loved every second, you couldn't wipe the smile off my face, you can ask anyone there," she said.
"It was nice to have a run with them, and I'm obviously getting pretty itchy feet not being able to play footy.
"I haven't done anything since October so it was a pretty good excuse to go out and have a run around.
"I think up until June 3rd I can maybe play so I might sneak a couple more games in I reckon."
While Reddies were comfortable in their win, over in Griffith the Blacks could not be stopped.
Holding returning club Albury Wodonga to nil, the hosts had nine individual try scorers, with Megan Lonsdale crossing the line three times.
Fellow returning club, Leeton, forfeit to reigning premiers Waratahs, who will have to wait until next weekend to begin their premiership defence.
Across in Tumut the Bulls had a nail-biting win over Wagga City, as they proved the importance of accuracy when kicking in their two-point win.
REDDIES 36 d AG COLLEGE 17
Reddies: T Staines 3, E McIntyre 3 tries; D Seward 2, T Staines cons. Ag College: B Hickey, E Carracher, K Yelland tries; E Lucas con
WARATAHS d LEETON on forfeit
TUMUT 26 d WAGGA CITY 22
Wagga City: T Thomas 2, A Sharp, T Uhr tries; S Cummins con
GRIFFITH 72 d ALBURY 0
Griffith: M Lonsdale 3, L Katoa 2, A Lolotonga, I McCloskey, M McGregor, J Robertson, L Siale, U Buadrimo, J Robertson tries; L Katoa 4, S Kelsey 2 cons
LADDER
GRIFFITH 5, WARATAHS 5, REDDIES 5, TUMUT 5, Wagga City 2, Ag College 0, Leeton 0, Albury 0
