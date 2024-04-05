Kooringal High out to stop Kildare's Hardy Shield dominance

Kildare Catholic College are looking to be the first school in over a decade to win three straight Hardy Shield finals but standing in their way is a familiar foe.
After playing out last year's decider, Kooringal High School are looking to prevent them from becoming the first school since Mater Dei Catholic College in 2011 to win a hat-trick of titles at Equex Centre on Monday.
The two teams have been the standout sides in this year's competition with Kildare coming into the decider unbeaten.
Captain Angus Williams feels their 14-6 win over Kooringal in the pool stage is a confidence boost heading into the final.
"I think we're confident but we're not going to be cocky and think it's going to be an easy win," Williams said.
"We're going to have to work for it until that final buzzer."
Most of the starting side was part of last year's success which should be another positive for Kildare.
On the other hand, Kooringal captain Cody Wood feels his side is coming together at the right time of the year.
He's hoping their work on the training paddock in the last two weeks can help turn things around with their lone loss coming against Kildare.
"We were a bit disjointed coming into the big game," Wood said.
"We weren't really coming together at training, as a team we weren't organised, didn't have the right discipline.
"That game was a close contest and we were right in it until the last little bit.
"Unfortunately we couldn't get the result we needed but hopefully in the grand final we can."
Kildare haven't played since their clash with Kooringal on March 18.
They had the bye in the final round of the pool stage before the Easter break.
However a number of the side were part of the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges trials this week.
Williams is confident the big gap won't hurt them too much.
"I think we've been training and keeping our minds in the game and the headset we need to come into this game and be the better team," he said.
"Training has helped with that."
Wood has been leading from the front for Kooringal with Tyler Byrne another big body Kildare will be looking to shut down.
Byron Price is another Williams is wary of heading into the game.
One of Kildare's strengths has been their ability to change their line up throughout the pool stage.
Wood doesn't believe there is one key to the clash, with Kildare having strength right across the park.
"I don't think there's one to be stopped but as a team we need to come together to shut them down," he said.
