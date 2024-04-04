Hallam looks to get the ball rolling for Waratahs after six-year absence

The last time Tom Hallam played in Southern Inland Leeton had just capped off an unbeaten premiership.
It's certainly a different scenario as the Waratahs playmaker makes his return to the competition against the Phantoms on Saturday.
Leeton are on the comeback trail with the hopes of playing their first full season in first grade since before COVID struck while Hallam has linked back with the club following university.
Hallam is just enjoying being back at the 'Tahs for the first time in seven years and hopes it can translate to more success.
"I've been out of the loop for a while but they had a great win last year and to come back when they are in a good state is nice," Hallam said.
"The boys have been very welcoming, the coaching staff are all great and I'm really looking forward to getting stuck in now as it's been a long pre-season and it's time to rip in."
Hallam was still a schoolboy when Waratahs went within one point of spoiling Leeton's perfect season.
He's since spent time with Canberra Royals and the halfback is looking to use that experience as part of a new-look Waratahs line up for their premiership defence.
"I just want to play my normal game and just contribute what I can to the club and just do my best to hopefully contribute to winning another comp," he said.
"That's the aim anyway."
Waratahs have plenty of new faces as they look to defend their Southern Inland title with the latest only joining the club this week.
Englishman Niko Tawake has linked with the Wagga club as he looks to develop his game.
Has spent time in the London Irish Academy and comes with a good rugby pedigree with former Brumbies player Johnny Tawake is his first cousin.
McCarthy believes he will add some more depth to their front row stocks.
"We're looking forward to seeing what he can do in the zone as he's pretty motivated," McCarthy said.
Ledua Leakipotu will also add to their front row stocks at hooker.
Leakipotu played for Souths in the Darwin competition over the summer and is based out of Leeton.
He will travel across with Eroni Naua to play for the premiers this season.
With Sai Ratudradra and Josh Allen moving on, as well doubts over Emilio De Fanti's available week in and week out, McCarthy believes bringing in some more depth to their front row is important.
"It is nice to throw a bit more depth into the mix," McCarthy said.
"We won't get Emilio every week this season as he's in and out with work, but he will still play when he's available, so it's nice to have some players in and around that to give us a bit more depth."
Matt Todd and Aiden Sauer are also new to the club after moving to the region with the Army.
Todd has captained the ACT Country side in the past and adds to Waratahs' second row ranks while Sauer is set to bring some size to their back line.
Waratahs will also have former Shute Shield playmaker Jack Clancy set to arrive at the club in the next few weeks.
Clancy links with the club from North Sydney.
The new faces add to some returning to the club in Hallam, Sam Carwardine and Charlies Sykes.
However Waratahs are without a host of big names from last year's team with Lachie Day, Calum Marr and Allen headlining their losses.
They are set for a very different playmaking structure with Day, Josh Gemmell and Jayden Stanton all not there in 2024.
Waratahs kick start their title defence with a clash against Leeton at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
McCarthy is unsure what to expect from the side making their return to first grade.
"It's a bit of an unknown but we like those sort of challenges and we will embrace that early in the season," he said.
"We'll use every game as a bit of a learning point on our journey to where we want to be."
