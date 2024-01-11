Day departs after dazzling grand final display for Waratahs

He was the star of the show on Southern Inland grand final day but now Lachie Day is off for a new challenge.
Coming off a dominant display in the decider, where he scored all 26 points for Waratahs in their grand final win, combined with some strong representative performances, Day will link with the reigning John I Dent premiers Gungahlin for 2024.
There has been plenty of interest in the star fullback before but the 25-year-old now feels the time is right to take the next step.
"It's been quite a good year in the SIRU comp, the last couple of seasons really, and I've been very fortunate to get an opportunity to head over there and give it a crack at a higher level," Day said.
"The couple of years playing competitively just restored a little bit more confidence and ambition in me.
"It's a different opportunity so I thought I would go after it with both hands."
Day, who has been part of the winning ACT and Southern NSW Griffins sides at the last two Australian Rugby Shields, is looking forward to expanding his game with Gungahlin.
Especially with Matt Giteau, Robbie Colman and Lachie McCaffrey all having coaching roles with the Eagles.
"I've played in the Shute Shield, which is very similar with the quality of players, but being in a professional environment, getting coached by blokes like Matt Giteau, Robbie Colman and Lachie McCaffrey will be a good experience and it will be a nice change," he said.
"I will miss playing in Wagga with the Waratahs and being coached by Nick (McCarthy) but it's an opportunity I had to take."
It's a big blow for Waratahs as they look to defend their Southern Inland title.
However coach Nick McCarthy is thrilled to see Day take a big step forward with his rugby.
"It's great for Lachie and a good opportunity to test himself at a higher level on a weekly basis," McCarthy said.
"It's another challenge and we're going to come across a lot of challenges this year.
"Obviously he's one of the better players in the zone, as he showed on grand final day, and with what he has done with rep footy but it's one of those things and we just have to try to fill that gap as best we can."
Day has become a real focal point of the Waratahs attack with his tactical kicking one important aspect of their approach.
However McCarthy doesn't expect his departure will change their approach too significantly.
"We didn't utilise anyone else's kicking last season and we still have some very good kickers in the club," he said.
"Maybe not quite as long as Lachie's kicking game but we will rely on Harry Tyson and Lachie Condon a little bit more in the kicking front this year.
"They didn't have to do too much of it last season and it's just a change up of ideas."
