This Auskick program showed girls they belong in footy for the long run

The next generation of female footballers had their debuts this summer as they ran out before and alongside the players of the Southern NSW Women's League.
All-girls Auskick programs ran throughout the season this summer based in Ganmain and Wagga, giving the region's youngest footballers the opportunity to play before their senior counterparts.
The Wagga-based program was run by AFL NSW-ACT Auskick volunteer of the year Garret Goring, who was instrumental in running Wagga's first girls-only program last year.
Making the shift from winter to summer this year was difficult, but important.
"I just think that that 'see it to be it' is such a really important part of trying to introduce the girls into the game," Goring said.
"Being able to see that women play as well, a lot of these girls have followed their brothers around, watching the boys play for years, this is their chance to see there is a women's game and there's a path progression through the game right up to playing as a woman."
Changing the season did come with its own struggles though, especially before school returned, as players were not always available on a Friday evening.
It meant that Goring ran the program with a mixture of players from Eastlakes MCU, Wagga Tigers, East Wagga-Kooringal, and North Wagga.
He had no concern mixing the girls together though, preferring to run a combined program than not run one at all.
"It was a bit of a challenge this year, we had representation over a number of clubs and we were able to play with a number of different women's teams as well," he said.
"We'd play a curtain raiser to a game on a Friday night in town, and we'd have about nine to 12 girls.
"They're getting a really nice introduction into footy and if they do want to pursue the game, they're getting a very nice opportunity to get familiar with it."
Whether playing as Goannas v All Stars, or mixing the girls all together, Goring said there was never a complaint.
The chance to play in front of seniors, run out with them, or even join the team huddle, got many players hooked.
Goring said the summer season was a great icebreaker for many of the girls, who have expressed interest in joining the mixed program this season.
"They've so loved it, and they're such a refreshing bunch because they do see it as such an exciting opportunity.," he said.
"The excitement towards it and and eagerness to learn from the girls is really prevalent, the majority of the girls that have played have now said they're keen to play this year again and get involved in the junior mixed competition as well.
"It's been a nice way for them to start to get their skills and just do a bit before that season starts, so they'll be going in with confidence this year and I think that'll make for a really good successful path for them too."
Goring hopes all-girls programs will continue to run and expand across the leagues in coming years.
He would like to see more girls join the game and experience the opportunity to play together throughout their football careers.
