The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events
What's on

'He'd love it': Car enthusiasts called to honour late teen, enjoy day out

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
March 29 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fishing for Kyan founder and uncle of the late Kyan Armstrong Damian Armstrong withProud and Polished Car Club president Roy Denton. Picture by Tom Dennis
Fishing for Kyan founder and uncle of the late Kyan Armstrong Damian Armstrong withProud and Polished Car Club president Roy Denton. Picture by Tom Dennis

A Wagga club is throwing its weight behind a late teenager by paying tribute to him in the best way they know how.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.