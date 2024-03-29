'He'd love it': Car enthusiasts called to honour late teen, enjoy day out

A Wagga club is throwing its weight behind a late teenager by paying tribute to him in the best way they know how.
Wagga High School student Kyan Armstrong would have celebrated his 17th birthday on Thursday.
The vibrant lover of fishing, football and cars, and the joker of his family, tragically passed away October 28, 2022, after suffering a brain aneurysm while at school.
Before the fateful accident, Kyan had been working to do up his beloved Austin Loadstar truck with the help of his grandfather Graham Armstrong.
It was a dream stripped from him, but one his family intended on finishing in his honour.
After Kyan's passing his uncle Damian Armstrong established Fishing for Kyan to raise funds and awareness for the Brain Foundation.
While they hold an event at the tail end of the year, this year for the first time they will be joining the Proud and Polished Car and Motorcycle club where they will be hosting a BBQ at Downside for the second annual Cars/Bikes 'N' Coffee.
"There is much that could be said about Kyan. His first love was his family. He loved fishing, wood and metal work, camping and his truck," Mr Armstrong said.
"We started working on his truck last year and his goal was to show it at the Yarra Glen truck show next year, it will be there.
"We spent many hours working on that truck together. He participated in the June rally this year and unfortunately, we broke down, but he just said 'we always have next year.'
While Kyan's truck is still undergoing repairs, Mr Armstrong said his nephew would be over the moon to hear about the event.
"He'd be cheeky as hell and think it's all about him," he laughed.
"But no, he'd love it.
"He'd be super proud of what our committee is doing and what we're achieving -he'd be pretty happy."
While the event will raise funds for Fishing for Kyan to host its charity event at the end of the year, Mr Armstrong said it is also a good opportunity for families to enjoy a day out.
Proud and Polished Car Club president Roy Denton being able to support the Armstrong family and the mission to raise awareness for the brain foundation is heartwarming.
"It means a lot to this club because we're a nonprofitable club," he said.
"We're a two year old club and we were nonprofitable all the way through and to be approached by Damien and asked to come on board was, was fantastic because he's local.
"Kyan is a local teenager. The family is all local. So to give money back, yeah, it means a lot."
"They're holding a barbecue, so there will be steaks, sausages, bacon egg rolls with, with soft drink, and all the proceeds from the sale of the barbecue on the day will go directly to that charity.
"So we're hoping for good attendance to get out there and, and eat up and the gate and the raffles that we've got out there on the day, that'll be decided on, on the takings, whatever, how much we make and how much the club donate back to the charity in within a month."
Secretary Rachel Banks said residents will need $10 in cash to get through the gate as there won't be an eftpos machine, but it will be well worth it.
"We're expecting quite a few car clubs to turn up," she said.
"We should have a couple hundred cars in attendance to look at for the Spectators.
"We've also got about 19 market stalls and food and coffee vendors."
A kids jumping castle and a seated area where people can sit down will make for the perfect day out.
They will also be presenting 18 trophies to entrants across 18 categories.
"We've obviously got car of the show and Bike of the show, but as well that we're going all the way from thirties, pre thirties back through modern," Ms Banks said.
"We've got American models, Australian models, best paint, best interiors, best engine bay, so lots and lots of different varieties, best hot rod..."
The event will run on Sunday, April 7, from 10am to 2pm at the Downside Hall.
