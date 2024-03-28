One-day rush as Wagga chases Good Friday seafood favourites

Traffic is flowing in at one of Wagga's most popular seafood hot spots just in time for Good Friday.
Fisherman's Seafood Paradise owner Gary Clark has been operating in Wagga for more than 20 years and he never misses the mark.
The business operates from the Farmer's Hotel twice weekly, with Christmas and Good Friday his two biggest days of the year.
Normally, Mr Clark said he opens on Good Friday and the Thursday prior, but this time around the doors will close on Good Friday, so residents will have to get in quickly.
"We're normally here Thursday and Friday, but this time we're just set up for the one day," he said on Thursday morning.
"This way people can come down and get what they need before Good Friday instead of stressing on the day."
Usually, the Good Friday crowd is on par with the Christmas prior, but this time around Mr Clark said while he's been busy, the traffic had been coming in steadily.
"It's been busy, all the good Catholics have come out to play," he said.
"But, it's been smooth, there have been no great line-ups."
The fishmonger said Wagga residents tend to have their Good Friday favourites, but there are a few recommendations he would like residents to consider.
"People like flathead in Wagga, flathead and salmon are the favourites," he said.
"Personally, I like the saltwater barramundi.
"We also have orange ruffle snapper, ling fillets, ocean trout fillets and baby snappers."
Fish aside, there are several other mouth-watering seafood options to put on the plate for Good Friday lunch and dinner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.