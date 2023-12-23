Seafood airlifted over floodwaters to make it to Wagga for Christmas

A famous Wagga fishmonger has said he was "lucky" to secure seafood supplies for Christmas sales this year after product had to be airlifted over floodwaters to make it to the region for the festive season.
Owner of Wagga seafood truck Fisherman's Paradise Gary Clark said recent floods in Queensland and rain on the South Coast caused significant disruptions to seafood supply chains in the lead up to Christmas.
Mr Clark, who runs the truck-based business at the Farmers Home Hotel twice weekly was open on Saturday for the final Christmas surge and said it's certainly been busy this year.
"There were already people waiting for us when we set up at 6am on Saturday morning," he said.
He said shoppers have been "coming in waves" and said they had pre-packed the seafood to speed things up.
Mr Clark said among this year's favourites were fresh tiger prawns, lobster and oyster, but recent wet weather threatened to impact supplies.
"It was a little bit harder to get product this year due to the floods up in Queensland," he said.
"There was no road transport, so some of the product had to be flown down.
"A lot of stuff never actually made it to the Sydney fish markets, so we were lucky to get what we got."
He said oysters further south were not immune.
"[For a time] it looked like the oysters on the south coast were not going to come through either, so there was a bit of a panic on for...the number one sellers," he said.
"But the oysters came through with a day to spare."
If supplies last, the Fisherman's Paradise truck will re-open at 8am on Sunday until the seafood stocks run dry.
Meanwhile, there has been a high demand for cooked chooks and hams across Wagga with reports of low supplies of both.
Lake Albert Foodworks owner Rod Porter said the store has seen an increase in demand for roast chickens to the point they have had to limit smaller orders.
Mr Porter believes the rise in demand is due to other stores which usually take orders not doing so this year.
"I think people are just scrambling a little bit to make sure they can get chooks, whereas in the past couple of years, they have been able to pre-order," he said.
Mr Porter said there has also been a high demand for hams and believes people might be planning ahead a bit more this year with Christmas Eve falling on a Sunday.
"I think everyone is a little more prepared, and we shouldn't see that last-minute rush I don't think," he said.
