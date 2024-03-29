The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Have Your Say

Your say: Some bee-musement, and perhaps a solution, to riverside buzzers

By Letters
March 30 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What to do about the Wagga Beach bees, ponders today's correspondent. Picture by Canva
What to do about the Wagga Beach bees, ponders today's correspondent. Picture by Canva

Wagga council and others talking about a railway bypass have left it too late, because the development around the city in the last 50 years has left the bypass plan being painted into a corner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.