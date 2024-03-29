Your say: Some bee-musement, and perhaps a solution, to riverside buzzers

Wagga council and others talking about a railway bypass have left it too late, because the development around the city in the last 50 years has left the bypass plan being painted into a corner.
It's described as future planning.
Letter writer Maurice Corlette's stinging criticism of Wagga City Council ("Beach barbecue bees pose a real danger", DA Letters, March 25) about bees at the river is timely.
Indeed, "Council should do something about the situation"! Although, a notion as to what, would have been welcome.
As regular readers would expect, I have several such notions. The bees are firstly drawn to the water (the word "river" is the clue here) so diverting the Bidgee is one possibility. Drastic? Yes, but no river - no beach - no barbie - no bees: no probs.
Mr. Corlett blames the bbq hotplates themselves: the menacing swarm "feeding on the food stuck to [them]". The huge bulk of a bee's food is pollen and nectar, but they are, as evidenced on the Scientific American website, "omnivores"; except that "their meat is microbes", not beef.
They're much more likely to be attracted to hot-plate residue consisting of slime-trails of that god-awful sauce in which they soak meat these days, pretending that it somehow infuses it with flavour.
Beef skewers soaked in spicy peanut; chicken with Thai-chili slopped from a bottle; pork in plum marinade - here's a tip, they're all 90 per cent sugar which chars before your kebab is even warm. Ban the sale of these culinary atrocities in the local government area and there'll be no sugar residue coating the entire surface of Mr Corlette's hotplates, and no bees slurping it up.
The most immediate remedy would be to employ several heavy smokers for Wagga Beach and similarly affected areas. I'm talkin' big-cigar-men here - cheroots, Cubans, coronas; Wee Willem wimps need not apply.
An area the size of the Wagga beach precinct could be enveloped in the pleasant fug of stogie smog, leaving the kiddies free to enjoy the swings and the bees running for cover tomorrow if WWCC wanted.
As we approach the Easter long weekend, I would like to take the opportunity to urge residents of the Riverina and Central West to slow down, rest and reflect.
Whether you are a devout religious person or otherwise, this time of the year is all about catching your breath and reacquainting with family and friends to recharge after the hustle and bustle of the start of another year.
The message to slow down not only applies to having a few days off work - we should all take the opportunity to put our phones down and genuinely reconnect with those we hold dear. Often, we take for granted the ones we love the most - this short break is a perfect opportunity to express gratitude to our closest connections. Some indulging in fresh hot cross buns and chocolate eggs is strongly encouraged!
Slowing down also applies to our behaviour on our roads - if you are planning on travelling during the long weekend, please take extra care because there will be more road users. Double demerits will apply from 12am Thursday 28 March until midnight on Monday 1 April.
It is also important to remember the true meaning of Easter as a time of renewal and hope - particularly considering difficult times both domestically and overseas.
Remember, too, the reason for the season. That Easter is the time Christians mark the trial and execution of Jesus Christ and His rising from the dead.
For many, this time of the year can be a harsh reminder of loneliness and loss. Please be considerate of others at this time as they may be going through things we may not fully understand or comprehend.
I want to express my gratitude to those who are not afforded a break - whether through the emergency services, defence forces, health or any number of endeavours - thank you for doing what you do to serve your communities.
My wife Catherine, my family, my staff and I extend our best wishes for a safe and restful Easter weekend.
