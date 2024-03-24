Your say: Beach barbecue bees a danger and could end in tragedy

I would like to take Wagga City Council to task over the profusion of wild bees at Wagga Beach on the afternoon of March 23, 2024.
While my grandson played at adventuring on the magnificent equipment in the newly-installed playground, I sat at a bench seat in one of the electric barbecue areas.
At once I seemed to be threatened by wild bees that were feeding on the food stuck to the barbecue plate.
If one wants to cook food at one of the barbecues you have to navigate your way through the bees.
But the real danger is that the said bees are drifting into the playground area.
To my mind, the Wagga City Council should do something about this situation to avoid a child who is allergic to bee stings getting stung and going into an anaphylactic episode.
A troubling scenario that could prove fatal to such a child.
I believe that the council should get on top of this public safety issue as soon as possible before our wonderful Indian summer ends in a tragedy.
Norman Alexander's letter in Thursday's DA ["Some musings from a Riverina traffic watcher", March 21] , prompted me to add my comment.
Although intersections, such as Beckwith/Kincaid, are blamed for accidents, it is the drivers who are at fault.
If only money could be spent on improving drivers' sense of responsibility instead of on the roads and streets!
It's good to see that our PM is still capable of raising a guffaw with unintentional irony.
The likely next US president opined, politely for him, that although he knew very little about "our man in Washington" Kevin Rudd, he had heard that he was "a little bit nasty" and "not the brightest bulb". Pretty spot-on, really.
Kevin '07' once proudly announced that Trump was "a traitor to the West... [and] the most destructive president in history." It could have been worse: had The Donald served him the wrong sort of sandwich on an RAAF flight, imagine the vitriol that might have been unleashed then!
But our PM got very indignant when the opposition raised the unseemliness of the verbal stoush surrounding our 'diplomat'. "They decide to politicise Australia's representative in Washington," he complained ("Trump 'takes a cheap shot' at Rudd, sparks political firestorm", March 21).
Rudd had been happy to pronounce that he considered an American political figure, who now looks like becoming president again, a "traitor" and freely expounded on the "mud" ruining American democracy. Unfortunately Trump's memory, unlike Joe Biden's, is excellent.
Sure, he had every right to say what he liked, and some might agree with him. But appointing Rudd as Ambassador, in the wake of those remarks, to that same country surely makes Mr Albanese the person who "politicised" the role, not the opposition for discussing the current kerfuffle.
In 2023, seemingly everyone except our PM realised that Mr Rudd had already flung his political barbs - yet appointed him to a top role in 'diplomacy'.
The Coalition is clearly pro-nuclear and appears to have shifted its support from small modular reactors everywhere to large-scale reactors located at retiring coal-fired power station sites.
But this is conjecture and unconfirmed. And as Liberal MP Rowan Ramsey has said, any plan is conjecture until Australia's nuclear bans, federal and state, are lifted.
Equally unclear is the Opposition's stance on renewables. While leader Peter Dutton has confirmed that the Liberal Party is "not opposed to renewables", he has consistently voted against them in the Parliament.
The National Party supports nuclear power and wants renewables to stay on city rooftops.
But recently, two major companies have put a spoke in the nuclear plan. Australia's biggest smelter Tomago has announced it plans to launch a massive wind and solar tender saying nuclear power is too costly.
And AGL is in the process of transforming the former Liddell coal-fired power station site into a clean energy hub and has ruled out converting the site into a nuclear reactor.
Both these decisions support the consistent findings of the CSIRO that nuclear power in Australia would be far more expensive than renewables, even including transmission and storage.
The Coalition is wrong on nuclear and should change its tune before the next election or more seats will be lost.
